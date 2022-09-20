Bright Harbor Healthcare Announces New CEO

BAYVILLE, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Harbor Healthcare has announced Kimberly Veith, MSW, MBA, LCSW, LCADC will be the next Chief Executive Officer of Bright Harbor Healthcare. The Board of Trustees for the agency conducted a long and extensive national search for the next agency CEO and through a vote, Mrs. Veith was chosen to become the agency's next leader.

Mrs. Veith holds a Bachelor's Degree from Rutgers University, an MSW from Fordham University, and an MBA from Georgian Court University. Mrs. Veith grew up in Toms River and is a graduate of Toms River Schools. Together with her husband, she has raised her children in the area and is committed to serving the people of Ocean County. As a Bright Harbor Healthcare staff member for 25 years, Mrs. Veith served as the Director of Adult Clinical Services for the past 11 years and the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Director for the past 5 years. She has been a significant member of the leadership team that has helped to drive Bright Harbor to the successful pinnacle it currently occupies.

Through Mrs. Veith's leadership, Bright Harbor has been focused on moving from a traditional program-centric mental health agency to an innovative, integrated care center addressing population health and whole person wellness.

A significant and exciting time for any successful organization is a time of transition in executive leadership. Mrs. Veith is invested in building strong, healthy communities where our families can thrive for generations to come. Under her leadership, the agency will continue its forward momentum to grow with the community and provide care that is innovative and meaningful.

Barbara Miles, President of the Board of Trustees, said "When you consider we had applicants from all parts of the country, it's wonderful to know the best candidates came from among our own current leadership team.".

Please join Bright Harbor Healthcare in welcoming Kim Veith as the new Chief Executive Officer of Bright Harbor Healthcare.

About Bright Harbor Healthcare

At Bright Harbor Healthcare, our mission is to offer a comprehensive continuum of behavioral health, substance abuse, and integrated healthcare services to promote full participation in community life. We work with each individual to address all of their health and wellness issues. To learn more, please visit our website brightharbor.org .

