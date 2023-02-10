Bright Harbor Healthcare Announces New Service Location in Point Pleasant, NJ

POINT PLEASANT, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Harbor Healthcare is set to open a new office on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 1622 Beaver Dam Road in Point Pleasant, NJ, that will offer Outpatient Services.

Bright Harbor Healthcare's Outpatient Program offers a full spectrum of mental health services for adults, teens, and children, offering affordable, comprehensive, and easily accessible behavioral health care. Outpatient Mental Health Services are provided by clinicians from a variety of disciplines including Psychiatrists, Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, Addiction Counseling, Advanced Practice Nurses, and Licensed Practical Nurses. Their clinical staff works with each consumer to develop individualized treatment goals, and their continued support and guidance help to achieve those goals as well as an improved outlook. Bright Harbor Healthcare strives to create a partnership where each individual receives the support they need to overcome life's obstacles and achieve lasting success.

In addition to the new Point Pleasant office, Bright Harbor Healthcare offers Outpatient Services in Bayville, Manahawkin, and Toms River, NJ. Bright Harbor Healthcare's Access Center can be reached at 732-575-1111 or 877-621-0445 for more information or to make an appointment or a referral.

About Bright Harbor Healthcare

At Bright Harbor Healthcare, our mission is to offer a comprehensive continuum of behavioral health, substance abuse, and integrated healthcare services to promote full participation in community life. We work with each individual to address all of their health and wellness issues.

Bright Harbor Healthcare has been a community leader in behavioral healthcare for over sixty years. As a Community Mental Health Center and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, Bright Harbor Healthcare offers a full continuum of care for mental health, substance use, and primary care. With innovative treatments such as TMS Therapy for Depression and their Child and Parent Enrichment Services, Bright Harbor Healthcare is continually evolving to meet the needs of its community.

To learn more, please visit our website brightharbor.org .

