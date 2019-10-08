Bright Health Announces 2020 Plan Details and Pricing for Its Alabama Markets

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Health today announced details of its 2020 individual and family plans and Medicare Advantage plans for Alabama. In collaboration with Brookwood Baptist Health, Bright Health will continue to offer health plans in the Birmingham area and will expand to include Walker and Chilton Counties. The company received regulatory approval from the Alabama Department of Insurance and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer health plans during this fall's open enrollment period. Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans will be available for purchase beginning October 15 and individual and family plans will be available for purchase beginning November 1.

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for Alabama residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working in close collaboration with doctors in this network, Bright Health is able to proactively engage with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated, in-network care. For Bright Health members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Lower out-of-pocket costs 1

Fewer readmissions 2 and emergency room visits 3

Referral-free specialist visits

Bright Health's pricing is competitive. Its Silver Plans are among the most affordable individual and family premium plans available. For consumers who qualify for federal subsidies, many plans are available at little to no premium cost to the individual. Bright Health also has $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans available.

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good healthcare is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "By working hand in hand with physicians in our Care Partner Networks, we have removed the friction that typically exists between insurance companies and healthcare providers, so our members can focus on what really matters—their health."

In Alabama, Bright Health has partnered with Brookwood Baptist Health and the Brookwood Baptist Physician Alliance to offer one of the largest primary and specialty care networks in the state. Bright Health members across Jefferson, Shelby, Walker and Chilton counties have access to more than 1,000 providers and five Brookwood Baptist Health hospitals.

In addition to the standard benefits required for all ACA Marketplace plans, individuals and families who choose Bright Health will receive:

Cash rewards for completing healthy actions

Meal delivery after hospital stays

Transportation benefits

Many Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans also include additional benefits, such as:

$0 primary care physician copay

primary care physician copay Low or $0 Part D deductible

Part D deductible Transportation benefits 5

Comprehensive dental, vision and hearing benefits6

Bright Health plans will be available to Alabama residents in qualifying counties via the website, BrightHealthplan.com , call center and broker partners. Individual and family plans will also be available on the HealthCare.gov website and Medicare Advantage plans will be available at Medicare.gov .

Alabama Bright Health coverage

County Existing Products New Products Jefferson Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

Shelby Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

Walker Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage Chilton

Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health plans will also be available in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina for 2020. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

1 In 2017, redirection and repatriation resulted in in-network care that would have amounted to $2.2M of out-of-network charges billed to members.

2 Based on 30-day all cause readmission rates for 2018 for Bright Health Plan MA patients as compared to CMS county level benchmarks in CO and AZ.

3 Comparison of 2018 emergency department utilization rates for Bright Health Plan members across all business lines to national utilization rates to National Center for Health Statistic data published by the CDC for [2016].

4 Comparing 2015 CO EPO product reimaging rates to Bright Health Plan's 2017 CO IFP reimaging rates.

5 Included in most plans

6 For plans that don't include dental and vision coverage, coverage is available for an additional monthly premium. Most plans include hearing benefits.

