Bright Health Announces 2020 Plan Details and Pricing for Its Arizona Markets

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced details of its 2020 individual and family plans and Medicare Advantage plans for Arizona. Bright Health developed its plans through collaborations with Arizona Care Network and Carondelet Health Network. The company has received regulatory approval from the Arizona Department of Insurance to offer health plans during this fall's open enrollment period. Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans will be available beginning October 15th, and individual and family plans will be available for purchase beginning November 1st.

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for Arizona residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working in close collaboration with doctors in its Care Partner Network, Bright Health is able to engage proactively with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated, in-network care. For members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Lower out-of-pocket costs 1

Fewer readmissions 2 and emergency room visits 3

and emergency room visits A reduction in duplicate testing 4

Referral-free specialist visits

Bright Health's pricing in Arizona is competitive. Its Silver Plans have some of the most affordable individual and family premiums available, and for consumers who qualify for federal subsidies, many plans are available at little to no premium cost to the individual. Arizona seniors in qualifying counties will also have access to Bright Health's $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans.5

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good healthcare is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "By working hand-in-hand with physicians in our Care Partner Networks, we have removed the friction that typically exists between insurance companies and healthcare providers, so our members can focus on what really matters—their health."

Through Bright Health's partnership with Arizona Care Network, Bright Health members in Phoenix have access to over 750 primary care practitioners, 2,000 specialists and 14 hospitals. In Tucson, Bright Health members have access to over 400 primary care practitioners, 550 specialists and 4 hospitals through Bright Health's partnership with Carondelet Health. Members in both markets have access to Phoenix Children's Hospital, which is included in U.S. News and World Report's list of Best Children's Hospitals in the country.

In addition to the standard benefits required for all ACA Marketplace plans, individuals and families who choose Bright Health will receive:

Cash rewards for completing healthy actions

Meal delivery after hospital stays

Transportation benefits

Many Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans also include additional benefits, such as:

$0 PCP copay

PCP copay Low or $0 Part D deductible

Part D deductible Transportation benefits 6

Comprehensive dental, vision and hearing benefits7

Bright Health plans will be available to Arizona residents in qualifying counties via the website, BrightHealthplan.com , call center and broker partners. Individual and family plans will also be available on the HealthCare.gov website and Medicare Advantage plans will be available at Medicare.gov .

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

About Arizona Care Network

Arizona Care Network is a physician-led accountable care organization that improves healthcare and reduces costs by actively managing care for its patients. ACN is a partnership between Dignity Health Arizona and Abrazo Community Health Network and includes hundreds of independent providers. ACN also is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Care Network to offer patients access to Arizona's leading pediatric health system.

The network is comprised of more than 5,500 primary care and specialty physicians providing a broad range of clinical and care coordination services to adult and pediatric patients in Maricopa and Pinal counties. For more information, visit www.azcarenetwork.org.

About Carondelet Health Network

Carondelet Health Network is comprised of Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital, Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital, in Tucson, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, Carondelet Neurological Institute, Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute, as well as primary care and specialty physician offices. Carondelet Marana Hospital is expected to open in late 2019. For more information visit www.carondelet.org.

1 In 2017, redirection and repatriation resulted in in-network care that would have amounted to $2.2M of out-of-network charges billed to members.

2 Based on 30-day all cause readmission rates for 2018 for Bright Health Plan MA patients as compared to CMS county level benchmarks in CO and AZ.

3 Comparison of 2018 emergency department utilization rates for Bright Health Plan members across all business lines to national utilization rates to National Center for Health Statistic data published by the CDC for [2016].

4 Comparing 2015 CO EPO product reimaging rates to Bright Health Plan's 2017 CO IFP reimaging rates.

5 All pricing is subject to final regulatory approval.

6 Included in most plans

7 For plans that don't include dental and vision coverage, coverage is available for an additional monthly premium. Most plans include hearing benefits.

