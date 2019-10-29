Bright Health Announces 2020 Plan Details and Pricing for Its Colorado Markets

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for Colorado residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working in close collaboration with doctors in its Care Partner Network, Bright Health is able to engage proactively with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated, in-network care. For Bright Health members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Lower out-of-pocket costs 1

Fewer readmissions 2 and emergency room visits 3

and emergency room visits A reduction in duplicate testing 4

Referral-free specialist visits

Bright Health offers some of the lowest premium cost Silver and Bronze plans available in the counties they serve. For consumers who qualify for federal subsidies, many of its plans are available at little to no premium cost to the consumer. They also have $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans available.5

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good healthcare is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "By working hand-in-hand with physicians in our Care Partner Networks, we have removed the friction that typically exists between insurance companies and healthcare providers, so our members can focus on what really matters—their health."

Bright Health's continued partnership with Centura Health will provide individuals and families with access to over 850 primary care practitioners, 4000 specialists and 17 hospitals. Bright Health's Medicare Advantage network includes over 800 primary care practitioners, 4000 specialists and 11 hospitals. Additionally, Bright Health will offer coverage to members of the Peak Health Alliance, a nonprofit health purchasing collaborative formed to address the rising cost of healthcare in Summit County, that announced in May that it had chosen Bright Health as its individual insurance carrier.

"At Centura Health we are pleased to be aligned as the Care Partner Network with Bright Health," Mark Carley, President of Managed Care for Centura Health. "We share like goals for the communities we serve, and this relationship supports Centura Health's mission to provide whole person health care. As such, we are very supportive of Bright's market expansion and its engagement with Peak Health Alliance."

In addition to the standard benefits required for all ACA Marketplace plans, individuals and families who choose Bright Health will receive:

Cash rewards for completing healthy actions

Meal delivery after hospital stays

Transportation benefits

Many Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans also include additional benefits, such as:

$0 PCP copay

PCP copay Low or $0 Part D deductible

Part D deductible Transportation benefits 6

Comprehensive dental, vision and hearing benefits7

Bright Health plans will be available to Colorado residents in qualifying counties via the website, BrightHealthplan.com , call center and broker partners. Individual and family plans will also be available at Connectforhealthco.com and Medicare Advantage plans will be available at Medicare.gov .

Colorado Bright Health Coverage County Existing Products New Products Denver Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

Arapahoe Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

Jefferson Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

Boulder Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

Douglas Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

Summit Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage Peak Health Individual and

Family Plans Broomfield Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

El Paso Individual and Family Plans

Grand Medicare Advantage

Teller Medicare Advantage

Elbert

Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage Lincoln

Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage Adams Medicare Advantage Individual and Family Plans

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health plans will also be available in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina for 2020. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

About Centura Health

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 17 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region's best health care accessible. We're on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We're Centura Health, and we're your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

About Peak Health Alliance

Peak Health Alliance is a nonprofit Summit-based nonprofit health purchasing collaborative, enabled by CRS Section 10-16-1000. It was formed to address Summit County's rising health care costs, which are driving health insurance coverage out of reach for many residents. Peak's mission is to find ways to provide more affordable, high-quality health insurance for Summit residents. To accomplish this, Peak has brought together Summit County employers of all sizes and individuals under one negotiating umbrella and used data to demonstrate the need for significant change. For more information email info@PeakHealthAlliance.org.

1 In 2017, redirection and repatriation resulted in in-network care that would have amounted to $2.2M of out-of-network charges billed to members.

2 Based on 30-day all cause readmission rates for 2018 for Bright Health Plan MA patients as compared to CMS county level benchmarks in CO and AZ.

3 Comparison of 2018 emergency department utilization rates for Bright Health Plan members across all business lines to national utilization rates to National Center for Health Statistic data published by the CDC for [2016].

4 Comparing 2015 CO EPO product reimaging rates to Bright Health Plan's 2017 CO IFP reimaging rates.

5 All pricing is subject to final regulatory approval.

6 Included in most plans

7 For plans that don't include dental and vision coverage, coverage is available for an additional monthly premium. Most plans include hearing benefits.

