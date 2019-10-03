Bright Health Announces 2020 Plan Details and Pricing for New York City

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced details of its 2020 Medicare Advantage plans and pricing in New York City. Bright Health developed its plans through a collaboration with Mount Sinai Health Partners whose clinically integrated network coordinates effective and efficient care for more than 400,000 people. Bright Health has received regulatory approval from the New York Department of Insurance and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer health plans during this fall's open enrollment period. Plans will be available for purchase during the Medicare Annual Election Period, which begins October 15th.

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for New York residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working in close collaboration with doctors in its Care Partner Network, Bright Health is able to engage proactively with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated, in-network care. For Bright Health members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good healthcare is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "By working hand-in-hand with Mount Sinai physicians, we have removed the friction that typically exists between insurance companies and healthcare providers, so our members can focus on what really matters—their health."

In New York, Bright Health is continuing to build upon its collaboration with Mount Sinai Health Partners. With an extensive care delivery footprint including the State of New York's first hospital-sponsored ACO to be granted a certificate of authority by the Commissioner of Health, Mount Sinai is a local, regional and national leader in delivering the highest quality care, best experience and best value for its patients.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Bright Health on its Medicare Advantage offerings in New York City," said Stephen Furia, Senior Vice President of Population Health Solutions for Mount Sinai Health Partners. "Mount Sinai is committed to improving the health of all populations, especially seniors. Bright Health shares our goals for population health management and has developed innovative tools to empower doctors and patients. These tools extend our doctors' support for patients, especially in between visits when seniors need personalized help to stay on track, and this model holds great potential to optimize health outcomes for our patients and high-quality, personalized care. We remain excited for a long-term collaboration with Bright Health."

Many Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans include additional benefits, such as:

Bright Health plans will be available to New York residents in qualifying counties via the website, BrightHealthplan.com, call center, broker partners and the Medicare.gov website.

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health plans will also be available in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina for 2020. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

About Mount Sinai Health Partners

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai's vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" Hospital, No. 13 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation's top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 "Best Hospitals" issue. Mount Sinai's Kravis Children's Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. Mount Sinai Health System is a participant in provider networks for health plans offering Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial insurance. For more information, visit www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

