Bright Health Announces 2020 Plan Details for Its Tennessee Markets

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced details of its 2020 individual and family plans and Medicare Advantage plans in Tennessee. Bright Health is continuing its collaborations with the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TriStar Health in Nashville and Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, where they will offer Medicare Advantage plans for the first time. The company has received regulatory approval from the Tennessee Department of Insurance and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer health plans during this fall's open enrollment period. Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans will be available beginning October 15th, and individual and family plans will be available for purchase beginning November 1st.

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for Tennessee residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working in close collaboration with doctors in its Care Partner Networks, Bright Health is able to engage proactively with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated, in-network care. For members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Lower out-of-pocket costs 1

Fewer readmissions 2 and emergency room visits 3

and emergency room visits A reduction in duplicate testing 4

Referral-free specialist visits

For consumers who qualify for federal subsidies, many plans are available at little to no premium cost to the individual.5

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good healthcare is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "By working hand-in-hand with physicians in our Care Partner Networks, we have removed the friction that typically exists between insurance companies and healthcare providers, so our members can focus on what really matters—their health."

In addition to the standard benefits required for all ACA Marketplace plans, individuals and families who choose Bright Health will receive:

Cash rewards for completing healthy actions

Meal delivery after hospital stays

Transportation benefits

Many Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans also include additional benefits, such as:

$0 PCP copay

PCP copay Low or $0 Part D deductible

Part D deductible Transportation benefits 6

Comprehensive dental, vision and hearing benefits7

Bright Health plans will be available to Tennessee residents in qualifying counties via the website, BrightHealthplan.com, call center and broker partners. Individual and family plans will also be available on the HealthCare.gov website and Medicare Advantage plans will be available at Medicare.gov.

Tennessee Bright Health coverage

County Existing Products New Products Care Partner Tipton Individual and Family Plans

Baptist Memorial Health Care Lauderdale Shelby Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage Fayette Haywood Davidson Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

TriStar Health Rutherford Williamson Robertson Individual and Family Plans

Montgomery Sumner Cheatham Wilson Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage Trousdale Anderson Individual and Family Plans

University of Tennessee Medical Center Blount Hamblen Jefferson Knox Loudon Roane Sevier Campbell Claiborne Cocke Grainger Monroe Union Morgan Scott

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health plans will also be available in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina for 2020. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

About Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care is one of the country's largest not-for-profit health care systems and the largest provider of Medicaid in the region. The Baptist system, which offers a full continuum of care to communities throughout the Mid-South, consistently ranks among the top integrated health care networks in the nation; comprises 22 affiliate hospitals in West Tennessee, Mississippi and East Arkansas; more than 5,000 affiliated physicians; Baptist Medical Group, a multispecialty physician group with more than 750 providers; home, hospice and psychiatric care; minor medical centers and clinics; a network of surgery, rehabilitation and other outpatient centers; and an education system highlighted by the Baptist College of Health Sciences. For more information, please visit www.baptistonline.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

About TriStar Health

TriStar Health is the largest, most comprehensive healthcare provider in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, supporting over 626,500 patients and nearly 458,000 emergency room visits annually. TriStar Health comprises 10 hospitals, 14 emergency rooms, 21 imaging locations, 15 CareNow Urgent Care centers, 60 TriStar Medical Group provider office locations and related care areas conveniently located in communities around the region. Services are supported by over 1,600 physicians and nearly 10,200 employees – including more than 4,000 nurses - who, above all else, are committed to the care and improvement of human life. TriStar Health is an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services. Learn more at TriStarHealth.com.

About University of Tennessee Medical Center

The mission of The University of Tennessee Medical Center, the region's only hospital to achieve status as a Magnet® recognized organization, is to serve through healing, education and discovery. UT Medical Center, a 685-bed, not-for-profit academic medical center, serves as a referral center for Eastern Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky and Western North Carolina. The medical center, the region's only Level I Trauma Center, is one of the largest employers in Knoxville. For more information about The University of Tennessee Medical Center, visit online at www.utmedicalcenter.org.

1 In 2017, redirection and repatriation resulted in in-network care that would have amounted to $2.2M of out-of-network charges billed to members.

2 Based on 30-day all cause readmission rates for 2018 for Bright Health Plan MA patients as compared to CMS county level benchmarks in CO and AZ.

3 Comparison of 2018 emergency department utilization rates for Bright Health Plan members across all business lines to national utilization rates to National Center for Health Statistic data published by the CDC for [2016].

4 Comparing 2015 CO EPO product reimaging rates to Bright Health Plan's 2017 CO IFP reimaging rates.

5 All pricing is subject to final regulatory approval.

6 Included in most plans

7 For plans that don't include dental and vision coverage, coverage is available for an additional monthly premium. Most plans include hearing benefits.

