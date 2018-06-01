Bright Health Announces Rollout of Supplemental Coverage Package for its Colorado Customers

"Bright Health and Centura's exclusive and innovative care partner relationship is designed to optimize care and value for hard-working Coloradans," said Jon Watson, Bright Health's President, Individual & Family Insurance Plans. "In conversations with our members and our brokers, we found many consumers had a need for a Bright Health product that would marry seamlessly with our primary ACA plans. These consumers are looking for the security of knowing they can afford their deductible and other out-of-pocket expenses they may be responsible for under their ACA plan. Bright Health Secure provides this additional peace of mind."

Bright Health members can choose either a Standard or an HSA-qualified supplemental package, depending on eligibility and preference. Both plans cover most accident or illness care, including a trip to the emergency room, a daily benefit for an unexpected hospital stay, diagnostic imaging tests, and outpatient surgery. Bright Health Secure consumers getting in-network coverage through Care Partner Centura will see their benefits paid directly to the provider, eliminating the need for paperwork and any delays for reimbursement typically required with supplemental plans.

"By paying the in-network provider directly, Bright Health Secure gives our members simplicity and ease in accessing their coverage," said Watson. "When someone has to deal with unexpected injury or illness, the last thing they want to worry about is paperwork, coordinating benefits between plans that don't match up, or worse, paying expensive medical bills and waiting for reimbursement."

The introduction of Bright Health Secure comes on the heels of Bright Health's recent banner year operating in Colorado's individual marketplace, where they more than doubled member enrollment to cover 23,000 Coloradans. Bright Health Secure will be available to all qualifying existing Bright Health customers in Colorado as well as new enrollees in Bright Health plans for 2019.

About Bright Health

Bright Health provides affordable health insurance for everyday individuals. Through its exclusive Care Partnerships in local communities, Bright Health is reshaping how people and providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Arizona, Colorado and Alabama via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health co-founders include Bob Sheehy, former CEO of UnitedHealthcare; Kyle Rolfing, co-founder and former CEO of Definity Health and RedBrick Health; and Tom Valdivia, MD, MS, former chief health consumer officer of Definity Health. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-health-announces-rollout-of-supplemental-coverage-package-for-its-colorado-customers-300658121.html

SOURCE Bright Health

Related Links

http://www.brighthealthplan.com

