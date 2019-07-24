Bright Health brings its groundbreaking Health Plan Care Partner Model to 13 new markets for 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced it will begin offering its innovative Health Plan Care Partner Model in 13 new markets across seven states in 2020 plus expanded product offerings in every existing market. This market expansion brings Bright Health Plan's footprint to a total of 22 markets in 12 states, building on its sizable growth last year when it added products in Arizona, New York, Ohio and Tennessee. All product offerings are subject to final regulatory approvals.

"In just four years, we've grown from serving consumers in our pilot market of Colorado to serving tens of thousands of members across six states. This substantial growth shows that consumers are hungry for a new healthcare model that is simple, personal and more affordable," said Bright Health CEO Bob Sheehy. "We've been able to meet this demand because our Health Plan Care Partner Model allows us to scale quickly and effectively, and our significant expansion in 2020 is further validation of that."

The Health Plan Care Partner Model features proprietary care networks available to Bright Health Plan members in each of its markets. Bright Health Plan develops these personalized Care Partner networks based on several criteria including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. By working hand-in-hand with physicians in local communities, Bright Health Plan is able to proactively engage with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes through in-network care. For members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Fully coordinated care

Lower out-of-pocket costs 1

Fewer readmissions 2 and emergency room visits 3

and emergency room visits A reduction in duplicate testing 4

Referral-free specialist visits

Investors also continue to see promise in Bright Health's trajectory. During last year's open enrollment period, Bright Health closed a $200M Series C financing round, bringing total funding raised to $440M.

Said Sheehy, "With decades of experience under our belts, we knew it would take a radical change to fix healthcare, and we've found that many consumers, investors and health systems agree. Bright Health is leading the charge in the formation of truly collaborative relationships with our Care Partner networks to track savings, share data and rein in costs, all while personalizing the patient experience. We've had phenomenal success in our first four years and our 2020 expansion proves that we are able to deliver a much-needed product to an underserved population."

Bright Health Plan's Product Availability by Market5

State Market Existing Products New Products in 2020 AL Birmingham IFP, MA, Supplemental Supplemental AZ Maricopa County IFP, MA, Supplemental Supplemental Pima County IFP, Supplemental Supplemental CO Denver IFP, MA, Supplemental Supplemental Summit County IFP, MA, Supplemental IFP FL Jacksonville (& Pensacola)

IFP, Supplemental Orlando (& Daytona Beach)

IFP, MA, Supplemental Palm Beach

IFP, MA, Supplemental Tampa

IFP, Supplemental IL Chicago

MA NC Charlotte

IFP, Supplemental Winston-Salem

IFP, Supplemental NE Omaha

IFP, MA, Supplemental Statewide

IFP, Supplemental NY New York City MA (+D-SNP)

OH Cincinnati (& Springfield,

Toledo & Youngstown) MA

Cleveland (& Akron)

MA OK Oklahoma City

IFP, Supplemental SC Greenville (& Anderson)

IFP, MA, Supplemental TN Knoxville IFP, Supplemental Supplemental Memphis IFP, Supplemental MA, Supplemental Nashville IFP, MA, Supplemental Supplemental IFP – Individual and Family Plans MA – Medicare Advantage Supplemental – Bright Health Secure

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.







1 In 2017, redirection and repatriation resulted in in-network care that would have amounted to $2.2M of out-of-network charges billed to members.

2 Based on 30-day all cause readmission rates for 2018 for Bright Health Plan MA patients as compared to CMS county level benchmarks in CO and AZ.

3 Comparison of 2018 emergency department utilization rates for Bright Health Plan members across all business lines to national utilization rates to National Center for Health Statistic data published by the CDC for [2016].

4 Comparing 2015 CO EPO product reimaging rates to Bright Health Plan's 2017 CO IFP reimaging rates.

5 Markets determined by individual state filings with discrete geographic markets noted in parentheticals.

