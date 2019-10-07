Bright Health Brings Its Innovative Model to Nebraska in Collaboration with Nebraska Health Network in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced it will begin offering individual and family plans to Nebraskans statewide as well as offering Medicare Advantage plans in the greater Omaha area in 2020. Bright Health developed its plans in collaboration with Nebraska Health Network, an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) whose network includes the Methodist Health System and Nebraska Medicine-Nebraska Medical Center. The company has received regulatory approval from the Nebraska Department of Insurance and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer health plans during this fall's open enrollment period. Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans will be available beginning October 15th, and individual and family plans will be available for purchase beginning November 1st.

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for Nebraska residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working in close collaboration with doctors in its Care Partner Network, Bright Health is able to engage proactively with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated in-network care. For members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Lower out-of-pocket costs 1

Fewer readmissions 2 and emergency room visits 3

A reduction in duplicate testing 4

Referral-free specialist visits

Bright Health's pricing in Nebraska is competitive. For individuals and families purchasing health insurance through the ACA Marketplace, the company's Silver Plans have some of the lowest premiums available, and for consumers who qualify for federal subsidies, many plans are available at little or no premium cost to the individual. Omaha seniors have access to $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans.5

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good healthcare is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Our Care Partner Networks in Nebraska have distinguished themselves as trusted providers that deliver superior, personalized care to their patients, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand with their physicians to provide a better healthcare experience for the people of Nebraska."

Through Bright Health's partnership with Nebraska Health Network, Bright Health members in the Omaha area will have access to over 200 primary care practitioners, 600 specialists and 6 hospitals. Statewide, Bright Health members will have access to 81 hospitals, 1,200 primary care physicians and 3,600 specialists.

In addition to the standard benefits required for all ACA Marketplace plans, individuals and families who choose Bright Health will receive:

Cash rewards for completing healthy actions

Meal delivery after hospital stays

Transportation benefits

Many Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans also include additional benefits, such as:

$0 PCP copay

PCP copay Low or $0 Part D deductible

Part D deductible Transportation benefits

Comprehensive dental, vision and hearing benefits6

"At Nebraska Health Network, we are focused on improving the quality of care our patients receive, making health care more affordable and strengthening the overall patient experience," said Lee J. Handke, CEO of Nebraska Health Network. "In Bright Health, we've found a partner with similar values who is as committed as we are to making the healthcare experience simpler, personal and more affordable."

Starting with the 2020 plan year, individual and family plans and Medicare Advantage plans will be available to Nebraska residents in qualifying counties via the website, BrightHealthplan.com , call center and broker partners. Individual and family plans also will be available on the HealthCare.gov website and Medicare Advantage plans will be available at Medicare.gov .

Nebraska Bright Health coverage

County Plans available Douglas Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage Sarpy Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage Dodge Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage Statewide Individual and Family Plans

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health plans will also be available in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina for 2020. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

About Nebraska Health Network

In 2010, two leading health systems in Nebraska -- Methodist Health System and Nebraska Medicine -- partnered together to create the Nebraska Health Network Accountable Care Organization. As an ACO, the Nebraska Health Network improves care coordination among the entire care team including primary care providers, specialists and hospitals. NHN is leading the transformation to a value-based care model where health-care providers, hospitals and insurers are focused on quality and cost initiatives that strengthen the patient experience. For more information, visit nebraskahealthnetwork.com.

1 In 2017, redirection and repatriation resulted in in-network care that would have amounted to $2.2M of out-of-network charges billed to members.

2 Based on 30-day all cause readmission rates for 2018 for Bright Health Plan MA patients as compared to CMS county level benchmarks in CO and AZ.

3 Comparison of 2018 emergency department utilization rates for Bright Health Plan members across all business lines to national utilization rates to National Center for Health Statistic data published by the CDC for [2016].

4 Comparing 2015 CO EPO product reimaging rates to Bright Health Plan's 2017 CO IFP reimaging rates.

5 All pricing is subject to final regulatory approval

6 For plans that don't include dental and vision coverage, coverage is available for an additional monthly premium. Most plans include hearing benefits.

