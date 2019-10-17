Bright Health Brings Its Innovative Model to North Carolina in Collaboration with Novant Health in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced it will begin offering individual and family plans to North Carolina residents in the Charlotte and Winston-Salem metro areas in 2020. Bright Health partnered with Novant Health, a leading healthcare provider in the state, to develop plans that align with their joint mission to make healthcare more affordable, as well as focus on patients getting better and staying healthy. The company1 has received regulatory approval from the North Carolina Department of Insurance to offer health plans during this fall's open enrollment period, beginning November 1st.

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for North Carolina residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working closely with Novant Health physicians in their Care Partner Network, Bright Health is able to engage proactively with its members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated in-network care. For Bright Health members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Lower out-of-pocket costs 2

Fewer readmissions 3 and emergency room visits 4

and emergency room visits A reduction in duplicate testing 5

Referral-free specialist visits

Bright Health'spricing on individual and family plans is competitive. Its Silver Plans are among the most affordable and for consumers who qualify for federal subsidies, many plans are available at little or no premium cost to the individual.6

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good healthcare is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Novant Health has distinguished themselves as a trusted provider that delivers superior, personalized care to their patients, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand with their physicians to provide a better healthcare experience for the people of North Carolina."

Through the partnership with Novant Health and its clinically integrated network, Bright Health members will have access to 11 hospitals and over 1,800 physicians, including 550 primary care practitioners in North Carolina. As a tightly integrated system that delivers affordable, high quality care by bringing together world-class technology and clinicians, Novant Health has received numerous awards for the quality of their care, including the Ernest A. Codman Award from The Joint Commission and the Davies Enterprise Award of excellence from HIMSS.

"We are proud to offer high-quality, integrated care to over 4 million patients a year," said Derek Goldin, VP of relationship management at Novant Health. "Like Bright Health, we believe that closer collaboration can only be beneficial to our patients and we're excited to partner with them to make healthcare simpler, more convenient and more affordable for North Carolinians."

Bright Health plans will be available to residents in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan, Gaston, Forsyth, Davidson, Stokes, Davie and Yadkin Counties via the website, BrightHealthplan.com , call center, broker partners and through the HealthCare.gov website.

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health plans will also be available in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina for 2020. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

1 All plans are offered by Bright Health Company of North Carolina

2 In 2017, redirection and repatriation resulted in in-network care that would have amounted to $2.2M of out-of-network charges billed to members.

3 Based on 30-day all cause readmission rates for 2018 for Bright Health Plan MA patients as compared to CMS county level benchmarks in CO and AZ.

4 Comparison of 2018 emergency department utilization rates for Bright Health Plan members across all business lines to national utilization rates to National Center for Health Statistic data published by the CDC for [2016].

5 Comparing 2015 CO EPO product reimaging rates to Bright Health Plan's 2017 CO IFP reimaging rates.

6 All pricing is subject to final regulatory approval.

