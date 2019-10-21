Bright Health Brings Its Innovative Model to Oklahoma in Collaboration with INTEGRIS Health in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced details of its individual and family plans for Oklahoma City area residents in 2020. Bright Health developed their plans in collaboration with INTEGRIS Health. Bright Health has received regulatory approval from the Oklahoma Department of Insurance to offer health plans during this fall's open enrollment period, which begins on Nov. 1.

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for Oklahoma residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working in close collaboration with doctors in their Care Partner Network, Bright Health is able to engage proactively with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated in-network care. For Bright Health members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Lower out-of-pocket costs 1

Fewer readmissions 2 and emergency room visits 3

Referral-free specialist visits

Bright Health pricing on individual and family plans is competitive and includes some of the lowest Silver Plan premiums in the state. For consumers who qualify for federal subsidies, many plans are available at little to no premium cost to the individual.5

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good health care is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "INTEGRIS has distinguished itself as a trusted provider network that delivers superior, personalized care to their patients, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand with their physicians, as well as those with OU and Norman Regional, to provide a better health care experience for the people of Oklahoma."

Through Bright Health's agreement with INTEGRIS and other network providers, members will have access to over 650 primary care practitioners, 1,750 specialists and 8 hospitals, including INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center (which offers such leading-edge medical services as transplant, advanced heart failure modalities, critical burn care and proton therapy), OU Medical Center and Norman Regional Hospital.

In addition to the standard benefits required for all ACA Marketplace plans, individuals and families who choose Bright Health will receive:

Cash rewards for completing healthy actions

Meal delivery after hospital stays

Transportation benefits

"At INTEGRIS, we are committed to improving the health of our patients and building healthy communities," said Tim Pehrson, president and chief executive officer at INTEGRIS. "We are looking forward to working closely with Bright Health to bring access to high-quality care to even more Oklahomans."

Bright Health plans will be available to Oklahoma residents in qualifying counties via the website, BrightHealthplan.com , call center, broker partners and through HealthCare.gov .

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health plans will also be available in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina for 2020. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

About INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS, the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in the state, is known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region.

