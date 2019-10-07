Bright Health Brings Its Innovative Model to South Carolina in Collaboration with Southeastern Health Partners in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced details of its 2020 individual and family plans and Medicare Advantage plans for South Carolina. Bright Health developed its plans in collaboration with Southeastern Health Partners (SEHP), a clinically integrated network (CIN) formed as a joint venture between AnMed Health, Bon Secours St. Francis and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare. Bright Health has received regulatory approval from the South Carolina Department of Insurance and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer health plans during this fall's open enrollment period. Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans will be available beginning October 15th, and individual and family plans will be available for purchase beginning November 1st.

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for South Carolina residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working in close collaboration with doctors in its Care Partner Networks, Bright Health is able to engage proactively with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated in-network care. For members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Lower out-of-pocket costs 1

Fewer readmissions 2 and emergency room visits 3

A reduction in duplicate testing 4

Referral-free specialist visits

Bright Health's pricing in South Carolina is competitive. Its Silver Plans have the most affordable individual and family premiums available, and for consumers who qualify for federal subsidies, many plans are available at little or no premium cost to the individual. South Carolina seniors in qualifying counties have access to $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans.5

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good healthcare is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "SEHP has distinguished themselves as a trusted provider that delivers superior, personalized care to their patients, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand with their physicians to provide a better healthcare experience for the people of South Carolina."

SEHP strives to be a high-performing, high-quality, high-value organization capable of managing the healthcare needs of diverse populations in the Upstate. Through Bright Health's partnership with SEHP, Bright Health members will have access to care from the largest clinically integrated network in the area.

"At Southeastern Health Partners we believe that collaboration is the key to improving health outcomes and ensuring an excellent experience for our patients," said Blake Allison, SEHP's CEO. "We are excited to be partnering with Bright Health to bring access to high-quality care to even more South Carolinians."

In addition to the standard benefits required for all ACA Marketplace customers, individuals and families who choose Bright Health will receive:

Cash rewards for completing healthy actions

Meal delivery after hospital stays

Transportation benefits

Many Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans also include additional benefits, such as:

$0 PCP copay

Low or $0 Part D deductible

Transportation benefits

Comprehensive dental, vision and hearing benefits6

Bright Health plans will be available to South Carolina residents in qualifying counties via the website, BrightHealthPlan.com, call center and broker partners. Individual and family plans will also be available on the HealthCare.gov website and Medicare Advantage plans will be available at Medicare.gov.

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health plans will also be available in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina for 2020. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

About Southeastern Health Partners

Southeastern Health Partners (SEHP) is a clinically integrated network of three healthcare systems, AnMed Health, Bon Secours St. Francis and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System with more than 10 hospitals and 2,000 providers who work to improve community health, elevate the patient experience through coordinated care, and lower healthcare costs.

1 In 2017, redirection and repatriation resulted in in-network care that would have amounted to $2.2M of out-of-network charges billed to members.

2 Based on 30-day all cause readmission rates for 2018 for Bright Health Plan MA patients as compared to CMS county level benchmarks in CO and AZ.

3 Comparison of 2018 emergency department utilization rates for Bright Health Plan members across all business lines to national utilization rates to National Center for Health Statistic data published by the CDC for [2016].

4 Comparing 2015 CO EPO product reimaging rates to Bright Health Plan's 2017 CO IFP reimaging rates.

5 All pricing is subject to final regulatory approval.

6 For plans that don't include dental benefits, coverage is available for an additional monthly premium. All plans include vision and hearing benefits.

