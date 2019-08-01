Bright Health Contracting is Planning a Huge 2020 Expansion in ACA Into States Like Florida and the Carolinas

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Health is planning to expand in Florida, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, and North Carolina. In Florida, they are expecting to be competitively priced in 13 counties including Palm Beach, Hillsboro, Orange, and Duval County (South Florida, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville). Consumers will not be able to check the pricing on the new health plans until ACA Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1, 2019. Insurance agents that help people with Obamacare enrollments that are looking to get contracted with Bright Health for Obamacare may visit http://www.insureuniversity.com/contracting/.

Bright Health

Inspired by the vision of their founder and CEO at Bright Health, they believe that an individual's relationship with his or her doctor is one of the most critical, enduring, and profound personal bonds. A doctor is there at the very beginning of our life and when all of us come to the end of our lives, who will be at our bedside? Our family. Our spouse. Our children. And our doctor. The Bright Health model focuses on the Care Partner relationship. Bright Health is doing things a little differently. They believe two of the greatest challenges in healthcare are: offering affordable healthcare and a great experience for consumers. That only happens when health insurance and healthcare providers work together closely.

Consumers may find that getting help enrolling in a 2020 Obamacare health insurance plan may be a tedious task due to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) having to cut navigator funding by nearly 85 percent over past years. That left just $10 million in funding to help people in 34 states with coverage over the 45-day open enrollment time span. While ACA aka "Obamacare" has been in the line of fire for the last couple of years, BenaVest is stepping in and adding more locations to help consumers with local Obamacare offices.

With the 2020 Obamacare Open Enrollment Period set to begin Nov. 1, 2019, the Obamacare deadline stands at Dec. 15, 2019, for 2020, leaving only 45 days to enroll in a qualified plan. Mass amounts of people have piled through the doors of BenaVest's Obamacare offices and found themselves getting in and out with their new plans in just five to 10 minutes, enrolling through their Obamacare agents. According to the manager of the company's Hollywood, Florida, Obamacare office Adelfa Arriaga, they've adopted the motto of wanting to "...help as many people as we possibly can sign up for Obamacare 2020 Plans in a shorter time period and if that means staying at the office until 1 a.m. every night, then so be it."

Find out more about contracting and affordable health insurance options at https://www.benavest.com/.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7-MGiP7nwY

SOURCE Bright Health