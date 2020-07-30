Bright Health Plan to Open New Contact Center in Tempe, Arizona in October 2020

"After considering several locations across the country, we chose Tempe because of the region's cultural significance, diverse talent pool and quality of life," said Jim Bletzer, senior vice president of Sales for Bright Health Plan. "It is the perfect community to partner with on providing broad services to our customers and greater support to our Latino members and our multi-cultural initiatives. We are thrilled to continue working with GPEC to invest in the greater Phoenix community."

The hiring process for the 35 open positions will begin immediately and training for new hires will begin in August. Job offerings are listed on Bright Health Plan's website.

"Greater Phoenix is a hub for insurance sector growth and Bright Health Plan's expansion creates jobs at a critical time," said Chris Camacho, president & CEO at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "Bright Health Plan's new facility will serve as the regional anchor for this fast-growing health care services company and they are able to utilize our strong talent pool to fill positions immediately."

Bright Health Plan will open the facility, which will occupy 28,000 sq. ft. at Rio 2100, on Oct. 1.

"At a time when our nation is facing record unemployment, we appreciate the jobs and opportunities that Bright Health Plan is bringing to our community," said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. "We are excited about Bright Health Plan's future in our city and look forward to their continued growth. Our community is dedicated to helping our businesses and our residents succeed."

Bright Health Plan was founded to create a more personalized and affordable member experience by improving access to health care and enabling stronger relationships between members and their providers. In Arizona, the company offers individual and family plans and Medicare Advantage plans in Maricopa County and individual and family plans in Pima County.

About Bright Health Plan

Bright Health Plan, a group of insurers affiliated with Bright Health Inc., offers affordable insurance plans that are easy to navigate, providing access to quality, personalized care. Our smart, personalized networks enable coordinated care within a larger ecosystem of services designed to support members' health, wellness and quality of life. We work directly with a world-class network of providers to align around a shared goal: quality health care at a more affordable price.

Founded in 2015, Bright Health Plan has expanded rapidly from a single market in Colorado to 13 states across the country. Current offerings include Medicare Advantage plans and ACA-compliant plans sold on and off federal and state exchanges. Bright Health Plan has also filed to offer fully-insured and self-funded small group plans beginning in 2021. Bright Health Plan is part of Minneapolis-based Bright Health, Inc. and does business in California under the trade name Brand New Day.

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council

Established in 1989, the GPEC actively works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. As the regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 160 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate. Consistently ranked as a top national economic development organization, GPEC's approach to connectivity extends beyond the fabric of the community. Known as The Connected Place, Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial technology-focused companies that are committed to changing the game. As a result, over the past 30 years GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping more than 800 companies, creating more than 144,000 jobs and $16.1 billion in capital investment.

About the City of Tempe

Tempe makes waves as a technology and business magnet, an inclusive, caring community and a hub for recreation and adventure. Located in the heart of the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area, Tempe, Arizona is home to the famous Mill Avenue, Tempe Town Lake, and Arizona State University, named the nations' most innovative university five years in a row. Tempe is one of the state's most educated communities and is just minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Visit us.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce.

