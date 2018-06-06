Bright. Innovative. Eco-Conscious. Casio's Lampfree Projectors Illuminate InfoComm 2018

"This year, Casio's InfoComm booth will highlight a variety of LampFree projectors geared for business, education and beyond," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing, of Casio's Business Projector Division. "From lightweight and portable to HD and eco-friendly, Casio's LampFree portfolio has something for every business application."

4K UHD Projectors

Casio will showcase its XJ-L8300HN 4K UHD projector. This projector comes equipped with a 4K DLP® chip that projects images of approximately 8.3 million pixels, reproducing the true color and beauty of images at a much higher level than conventional projectors. With its high brightness of 5,000 lumens, the XJ-L8300HN is great for brightly lit rooms and larger venues. The XJ-L8300HN is also equipped with a lens shift function to correct projector positioning and a super resolution feature that enhances the signal of low-resolution movies and images to produce the effect of higher resolution. Visitors to the Casio booth will be able to see the XJ-L8300HN highlighted in a Dual 4K Edge Blending demonstration.

Advanced and Core Series

Additionally, Casio will also have its Core and Advanced Series projectors on display. Projectors in these series feature a 20,000-hour estimated operating life and can reach full brightness in as fast as five seconds from the time they are powered thanks to Casio's innovative Quick Start technology. They also feature a 1.5X zoom lens for optimal flexibility in projector placement.

LampFree projectors also have a dust resistant design that is achieved by structuring the internal components into separate blocks and shields the optical block from dust and suppresses dust intrusion. This helps ensure that dust does not lower projection brightness, helping it to maintain optimal performance for the life of the unit and eliminating the need and cost of replacing filters.

Ultra Short Throw Series

Casio's latest addition to its Ultra Short Throw series is the XJ-UT311WN which can project brilliant shadow-free, crisp, images at close range with its built-in 0.28:1 fixed lens. It produces 3,100 lumens of brightness and boasts WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution with a 20,000:1 contrast ratio, which is ideal for displaying HD content from video and computer sources. Network (RJ-45) and local RS-232 connections provide control and remote status monitoring capabilities and a wireless presentation adaptor is included. Casio will be demonstrating various interactive solutions in their booth using their Ultra Short Throw projectors to show the flexibility and compatibility with all the interactive software and hardware on the market.

SLIM Series

Weighing in at just five pounds, Casio's SLIM projectors are only 1.7 inches thick, require little to no setup time, and provide projection at maximum brightness in as few as eight seconds. Casio's SLIM projectors offer an estimated 20,000-hour lifespan with minimal brightness degradation, which far outshines that of conventional projectors that require expensive mercury lamp replacements. The slim sleek design works well in retail environments where space is limited and continuous operation is needed.

Casio Green Technology

Casio now has seven LampFree projectors that meet all TCO Certified life cycle criteria for socially responsible manufacturing, energy efficiency, picture quality and lower environmental impact.

TCO Certified models include:

XJ-V100W

XJ-V110W

XJ-F100W

XJ-F210WN

XJ-UT311WN

XJ-UT351W

XJ-UT351WN

Additionally, although the use of mercury is widely prohibited worldwide today, this hazardous substance continues to be employed as a light source for conventional projector lamps. Casio LampFree projectors eliminate the need to replace Mercury lamps and to properly dispose of the harmful substance. There is a growing demand for environmentally friendly and more sustainable AV products and Casio LampFree projectors are a great solution.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree projectors, visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has five series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-innovative-eco-conscious-casios-lampfree-projectors-illuminate-infocomm-2018-300660979.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

