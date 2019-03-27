Bright Interactive's Rebrand Celebrates 20 Years of Success

BRIGHTON, England, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Interactive, the software development agency behind Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution Asset Bank, is transforming its brand with the introduction of a new name, logo and design. After two decades in the software industry, the company will now be known as Bright with a redesigned logo that reflects who the company is today – and symbolises its dynamic future both in the DAM sector and beyond.

Commenting on the rebrand, Bright's Director Martin Wilson stated: "Bright has been very successful over the last 20 years, thanks to the fantastic people who work for us and the clients who've partnered with us. We have always been true to our company values, which have changed very little from when we started, yet until now we haven't always been consistent in how we express these to the outside world. Our new brand is a true reflection on who and what we are as a company and is an integral part of the ambitious plans we have for Asset Bank and our new products Dash and Brand Hub. I think the next 20 years will be even more exciting!"

The rebrand will see:

Bright becoming the new master brand name, in turn creating a brand architecture for all of the company's products; these include Asset Bank plus Dash and Brand Hub, which both launch this month.

An all-new logo signifying Bright's individuality and intelligence; the fingerprint symbolises the personal human touch Bright offers its customers while the brain represents the intelligence behind every solution Bright creates.

New logos for all of Bright's products and services including Asset Bank, Dash and Brand Hub; this will bring the company's offerings into visual alignment with the Bright rebrand.

A new colour palette including violet, which signifies leadership, longevity, clarity and empathy; this is complemented by an array of bright accent colours to reflect the company's positive outlook for the future.

For more information on Bright's rebrand, head to our blog: https://www.assetbank.co.uk/blog/weve-rebranded-as-bright-and-we-couldnt-be-more-excited and find Bright on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/brightassetbank ), Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/assetbanksoftware/ ) and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/bright-interactive )

About Bright:

Bright is the company behind Asset Bank, Brand Hub and Dash. They are an agile software company and DAM specialists based in Brighton, UK since 2005. This year they celebrate their 20th anniversary in the software and Digital Asset Management (DAM) space and are proud to work with over 800 global clients including 20 FTSE 100.

Media Contact:

Angela Nyman

Bright

angela@assetbank.co.uk

SOURCE Bright