Bright International Combines With Bocchi Laboratories To Form A Leading Beauty And Personal Care Manufacturing Platform

COOLIDGE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright International, LLC ("Bright"), a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), has announced the acquisition of Bocchi Laboratories ("Bocchi").

Bocchi, based in Santa Clarita, California and New Albany, Ohio, is a leading full-service beauty and personal care liquid-based formulator and manufacturer for prominent brands in hair care, skin & body care, and personal fragrance. Together with Bright, the largest manufacturer of hair bleach and innovation related products in North America, Bocchi adds best-in-class liquid-based strategic capabilities in shampoos, conditioners, lotions, creams, gels, and fragrances. The combined capabilities form one of the most diverse full-service beauty and personal care platforms in the North American market.

Joe Pender, CEO of Bocchi, said, "The partnership between Bocchi and Bright is the ideal outcome for our employees and customers as the combination provides significant resources and capabilities as we continue our growth strategy and our commitment to our customer base through execution and innovation."

Christopher H. Thomas, Co-Founder and Partner at Aterian, "The Bocchi and Bright platform is highly strategic. Although each company is a leading North American manufacturer in its respective categories, the combination provides each business and their customer base access to new capabilities, technology, production equipment, innovation and excellence in execution to further align the customers and organization."

"We are very excited for the direction of the organization," said Josh Ciampa, Principal at Aterian. "This is an example of how we continue to grow and invest behind two family-owned and operated organizations, ultimately creating a best-in-class manufacturing and innovation platform for the customer experience."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Paul Hastings LLP and The Gulfstar Group, advised Aterian on the investment. Lincoln International and Buchalter advised Bocchi Laboratories.

About Bocchi Laboratories

Founded in 1989 and based in Santa Clarita, California, Bocchi is a high volume, liquids manufacturer of personal care products utilized in the hair care, skin & body care, and personal fragrance end markets. Bocchi has a longstanding history of providing high quality personal care liquid products compliant with FDA cGMP standards to a diverse blue-chip customer base. Bocchi operates out of two facilities, one in Santa Clarita, CA and another new purpose built facility in New Albany, Ohio.

For more information, please visit https://bocchilabs.com/.

About Bright International

Headquartered in Coolidge, Arizona, Bright specializes in formulating, engineering, blending, packaging, filling, and kitting hair bleach products, shaving depilatory powders, and liquid developer and color. With internal research & development and manufacturing capabilities, Bright provides high quality products utilizing a solutions-oriented approach with world class CPG customers. Bright operates out of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and laboratory in Coolidge, Arizona.

For more information, please visit http://www.brightcorp.us/.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners manages over $700 million of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com.

SOURCE Aterian Investment Partners

