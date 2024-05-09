Bright Machines Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Deliver Software-Defined Manufacturing

Commercial collaboration pairs Bright Machines' Brightware software stack with the Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure, reducing costs, accelerating time to market, and fostering innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Machines , an innovator in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced an integration and go-to-market collaboration with Microsoft Azure to deliver a full stack environment for all stages of the manufacturing life cycle, from product design to assembly to disassembly. With this collaboration, Bright Machines will enable an accessible, efficient, and data-driven manufacturing process for electronics manufacturers.

The current state of electronics manufacturing is still analog and manual, slowing down processes and keeping costs high. Software-defined manufacturing developed by Bright Machines changes this status quo by providing centralized data visibility, traceability, and performance benchmarking, along with flexible automation. This issue has become particularly prevalent with the proliferation of AI, which has led to skyrocketing demand for compute power, and subsequently, AI hardware from servers to data storage to networking capacity.

"The Bright Machines team is hyper-focused on propelling manufacturing into a software-defined era, to reduce the reliance on inexpensive labor and mitigate increasing costs," said Lior Susan, CEO and Executive Chairman at Bright Machines. "AI hardware is critical to bringing the aspiration of AI from theoretical to reality, but the manufacturing backend is still based on analog, outdated manufacturing processes. We aim to continue our mission to transform manufacturing — whether for traditional electronics or supporting the 'AI backbone' — which needs a standardized, yet flexible approach to manufacturing hardware."

Through this collaboration, Bright Machines is building on Azure and working with Microsoft to directly reach customers and partners, including through the Azure Marketplace. The integration will allow Bright Machines to deliver this transformation in manufacturing to customers across the ecosystem.

"At Microsoft, we know that bringing value to customers includes collaborating with innovative, early leaders like Bright Machines," said Indranil Sircar, Chief Technology Officer for Manufacturing and Mobility at Microsoft. "By collaborating with Bright Machines to build their services on top of Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure, together, we will help customers shift to a software-defined automation approach for electronics manufacturing and circular economy, strengthening customers' strategic relationships with ecosystem partners across the manufacturing value chain."

Bright Machines' full-stack approach creates a holistic, flexible solution environment for ecosystem players, such as chip makers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), and Contract Manufacturers (CDMs). Bright Machines generates valuable insights previously unavailable by collecting manufacturing data across the value chain and the assembly process. By working with every type of ecosystem player, Bright Machines serves as a neutral third-party robotics and software platform to digitally transform the manufacturing industry.

About Bright Machines

Bright Machines is an industry-leading software and robotics company that offers a full-stack automation solution for manufacturing. Bright Machines' flexible automated assembly specializes in building the AI backbone — AI hardware infrastructure. By leveraging computer vision, machine learning, and software applications, Bright Machines transforms the way products can be designed and manufactured.

With more than 200 employees worldwide, Bright Machines is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Israel (R&D center) and Mexico (integration center). Bright Machines has been previously named "Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing" by AI Breakthrough, "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum, and one of "America's Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies" by Forbes.

