Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. to Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 14th

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIGHT MINDS BIOSCIENCES INC. (CSE: DRUG/OTCIQ: BMBIF), based in New York focused on new approaches to neuroscience, today announced that Ian McDonald, President & CEO and Josh Blacher, VP of Corporation Development, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 14th.

DATE: October 14th, 2021

TIME: 11:00 – 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3kObcQO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Lead program, BMB-101, advances to IND-enabling toxicology studies with the aim of commencing human trials in 1H 2022

Bright Minds Biosciences ("BMB") Proprietary 5-HT2C Agonist Shows Significant Reduction in Seizure Activity

Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Application to List on Nasdaq

About BRIGHT MINDS BIOSCIENCES INC.

Bright Minds is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life–altering diseases. Bright Minds initially focused on new chemical entities for a variety of pain indications, seizures, and neuropsychiatric disorders. By leveraging the extensive drug discovery experience of the Bright Minds team, the Company is endeavouring to create a pipeline of best–in–class 5–HT (serotonin) medicines. While psychedelic medicines like psilocin are currently in clinical trials for the treatment of depression1, the Company's patented, lead product candidates feature next generation characteristics, such as lower or eliminated cardiac issues, improved pharmacokinetics and shorter half–life, and higher oral bioavailability. The Bright Minds molecules have been designed to offer greater safety over the first–generation serotonergic compounds, as they bind with greater selectivity to specific 5–HT receptor subtypes, thus avoiding off–target related side effects such as heart valve disease.

