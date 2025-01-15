Bright MLS and CRMLS Launch Nestfully App: The Premier Real Estate Tool for Agents and Their Clients

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright MLS, in a joint venture partnership with CRMLS, announced the launch of the Nestfully app, a search and collaboration app that enables agents to connect, communicate and collaborate with every one of their buyers and sellers, right from the palm of their hand.

The Nestfully app – which was preceded last year by the foundational Nestfully.com site – is a trusted, fee-free ecosystem designed to help agents connect with all of their buyers and sellers, while also empowering agents to help their clients with insights, data and information they can only deliver through their MLS affiliation.

"Real estate isn't about 'your listing,' or 'your lead' -- those are commodities," said Amit Kulkarni, Bright MLS CMO, and Head of Nestfully. "The real soul of real estate lies in the relationship agents build with their clients. Our aim with Nestfully is to help agents and brokers build relationships with their clients that last a lifetime, not just through a single purchase or sale cycle."

"Collaboration really is key in this new era of real estate," said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO. "We think that an agent's value to their clients isn't just about arranging a purchase but about being a true guide for the entire home buying or selling journey. The new Nestfully app delivers on enhancing the real estate experience for both agent and client alike."

To help agents forge and strengthen those bonds of relationship, the Nestfully app provides a dedicated space for real estate professionals to communicate, share listings and collaborate with all their buyers and sellers throughout their real estate journey.

Key Features of Nestfully:

Consumer-grade search: What are table stakes for real estate consumer apps, Nestfully brought to an industry-created app. Nestfully was designed with the same tools, features, functionality – and most importantly – UI/UX (look and feel) people expect from leading consumer apps.

What are table stakes for real estate consumer apps, Nestfully brought to an industry-created app. Nestfully was designed with the same tools, features, functionality – and most importantly – UI/UX (look and feel) people expect from leading consumer apps. Communication and collaboration tools: Nestfully enables every agent to connect with their clients right in the app. It's like giving all of their clients a personally-branded app where they can connect with their agent.

Nestfully enables every agent to connect with their clients right in the app. It's like giving all of their clients a personally-branded app where they can connect with their agent. Deep insights from the MLS: At launch, agents will be able to see key details about their listings such as views and shares – along with deeper discoverable insights for any client an agent is connected to in the app.

At launch, agents will be able to see key details about their listings such as views and shares – along with deeper discoverable insights for any client an agent is connected to in the app. Enterprise-grade messaging: Agents are able to share listings and direct-message with all their clients, directly from the Nestfully app.

Agents are able to share listings and direct-message with all their clients, directly from the Nestfully app. Document sharing: From HOA disclosures to floor plans, all transaction-related documents can be shared within the app, eliminating the need for multiple platforms. Agents and consumers can share videos, images, documents, disclosures, contracts and more to refer to.

For real estate agents and brokers that have been squeezed by pressures from both the economy and the settlement in recent months, Nestfully offers probably the biggest differentiator: Nestfully charges zero fees to consumer or agents. No additional referral fees, and no additional subscription fees. Period.

"Nestfully isn't here to charge brokers, agents or consumers extra subscription fees, or extraneous referral fees," said Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS CEO. "These are their clients, and their relationships – Nestfully is here to help them turn that single purchase or sale into a lifetime relationship with a client that comes back to them over and over again."

At launch, the Nestfully app is available to agents in Bright MLS, CRMLS, BeachesMLS, Miami REALTORS®, IRES MLS, South Central Kansas MLS, East Alabama Board of REALTORS®, REcolorado, and REALTORS® of Central Colorado.

Consumers can either download the app independently or join via an invite from their agent. Once downloaded, they can search for properties using a variety of filters, message their agent to schedule property viewings, and share transaction-related documents.

Brokers or MLSs interested in unlocking the power of Nestfully for their agents can visit https://www.nestfully.com/pages/join-nestfully

Learn more at nestfully.com/agentapp

About Nestfully

Nestfully has landed. Nestfully delivers millions of residential property listings and a wealth of information to home buyers and sellers from the definitive source used by real estate pros – the MLS. Consumers get access – at no charge – to a search experience that has no advertisements, just home listings and seamless connection to local agents and brokers who know the properties and markets the best. Nestfully was designed, engineered and launched by several of the nation's leading MLSs including California Regional MLS and Bright MLS.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100K real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

