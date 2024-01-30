Bright MLS "Open Housing Marketplace" Campaign Selected as 2X Bronze Winner in Prestigious Webby Anthem Awards

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright MLS announced today that its "Open Housing Marketplace" campaign, designed to increase awareness about the importance of fostering an open, clear, and competitive real estate market, and fair and equitable access to housing, has been selected as a two-category winner (Responsible Technology, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) in the 3rd Annual Anthem Awards. Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. This year's Anthem Award Winners were selected from a pool of over 2,000 submissions from 44 countries by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

Bright's campaign was designed to raise awareness of the critical role the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) plays in supporting equal access to housing by making all property data available to every homebuyer regardless of who they are, where they are from, or who they know. Straightforward and consumer-facing campaign assets were created to educate, inform and encourage support of the fair and open housing marketplace. The campaign garnered over 2 million consumer impressions in a 2-month period, with much higher-than-normal click-through and completion rates.

"Today, big questions loom over how the real estate industry will operate in the future. The consumer – and ultimately the dream of homeownership – stand to be the biggest losers. That's why I am incredibly proud of the internal Bright team who developed this powerful campaign," said Amit Kulkarni, Bright MLS Chief Marketing Officer. "With real estate making up roughly 1/3 of the United States GDP, equitable access to housing has never been more important – for the benefit of us all, we cannot stand idly by as we consider going back to a time where real estate was traded based on what you look like, who you are, and who you know."

"The Anthem Awards were born out of the desire to amplify and celebrate the voices that are creating sustainable change and to inspire others to take action," said Patricia McLoughlin, Anthem Awards General Manager. "In a year where so much is at stake, it is incredibly important to recognize impact work and celebrate the progress happening globally. Congratulations to all of this year's Winners."

By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue is allocated to the Anthem Award's grant program, The Anthem Fund. This year the Anthem Fund partnered with Billion Oyster Project to support their work to restore and conserve New York's waterways.

Anthem judges are intellectually diverse leaders from across the impact industry with expertise that spans across the Anthem cause areas. IADAS members include: Heather Dowdy, Director of Product Accessibility, Netflix; Alex Amouyel, President & CEO, Newman's Own Foundation; Noel Kinder, Chief Sustainability Officer, Nike; Shaniqua McClendon, Vice President of Politics, Crooked Media/Vote Save America; Rawle Andrews Jr., Esq., Executive Director, American Psychiatric Association Foundation; Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US; Christina Lang, Vice President of North American Marketing, Mozilla; Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine; and more.

About The Anthem Awards:

By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100K real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

