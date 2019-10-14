Bright MLS Upgrades Core Offering to Include Remine Pro

ROCKVILLE, Md. and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright MLS, the leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the Mid-Atlantic US representing 95,000 real estate professionals in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, today announced that it will provide full and unlimited access to Remine Pro, the enhanced version of the Remine platform, to all subscribers effective immediately. Previously, Remine Pro was available as a premium add-on offering, but now all Bright MLS users will have complete usage of the resource for no additional charge – a value of approximately $200 per month.

Remine, a novel real estate intelligence platform for real estate professionals, is a modern digital solution that empowers users with unmatched property data and tools to deliver a superior client experience and meet consumer needs. Remine Pro is delivered exclusively through the MLS interface.

"Bright MLS measures our success by the individual success of our subscribers, so we are fully committed to providing them with the best tools, data and technology in the industry," said Brian Donnellan, President & CEO of Bright MLS. "Since partnering with Remine not long after their launch, I have heard a tremendous amount of positive feedback from our users. In the spirit of giving more of a good thing, we wanted to provide all of our subscribers with the power of Remine Pro within their core subscription to Bright MLS."

With full access to Remine, Bright subscribers have expansive property data, presented through a brand-new intuitive user interface. Remine Pro includes map-based, public records-enhanced property searches, unlimited contact information for prospecting, a fully integrated comparative market analysis (CMA) tool, that incorporates both MLS & off-market properties, a customer relationship management (CRM) system, chat and collaboration client portal tools, a scoring system that predicts the likelihood that someone will sell, integrated tracking and marketing for up to 10,000 properties, and a mobile app.

"Bright was one of our early partners, so having them deepen and expand our relationship by offering Remine Pro to all subscribers at no cost is a tremendous validation," said Leo Pareja, President and Co-Founder at Remine. "Real estate professionals from Virginia to New Jersey are now better equipped to thrive in a time of change thanks to this expanded access."

About Bright

The Bright MLS real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. As a leading Multiple Listing Service (MLS), Bright serves approximately 95,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve over 20 million consumers. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com .

About Remine

Remine is a data and technology platform that enables a digital real estate experience without limits. The privately-held company is headquartered in Northern Virginia, with offices in Chicago, Toronto, and Irvine. Remine is live in 50 markets and available to more than 1,000,000 agents and their clients.

