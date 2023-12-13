Bright Path Labs is Solving Drug Shortages with Domestic Development and Manufacturing of Cancer Medicines

News provided by

Bright Path Laboratories

13 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Path Laboratories, a US-based advanced drug development and manufacturing company is proud to announce their contribution to solving drug shortages for the domestic development and manufacturing of two critical cancer drugs: Carboplatin and Cisplatin. 

Both cancer drugs are used in chemotherapy treatment protocols to treat patients with various forms of cancer and, because of the shortage many patients have been forced to have their treatment delayed or significantly modified. The issue of domestic drug shortages has reached historic levels and concerns continue to grow as treatments for many significant health issues are having a serious impact on patient care. Bright Path is using its patented continuous flow advanced manufacturing platform to domestically manufacture these drugs at its state-of-the-art North Carolina research and development manufacturing facility.      

"The necessity to reshore America's pharmaceutical manufacturing has never been greater and Bright Path is honored to be part of this process," said Tony Quinones, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Path Laboratories. "Our transformative technology is changing the way America manufactures medicine, reducing our dependence on foreign pharmaceutical products and ultimately delivering to patients the medicine they need."

About Bright Path Laboratories 

Bright Path Laboratories, Inc. brings its AI-enabled, advanced continuous manufacturing technology to the pharmaceutical industry where its novel chemical production techniques can have a significant impact in solving some of today's biggest challenges: reestablishing and improving the resiliency of pharmaceutical domestic supply chains, and accessibility and affordability of medicine. The Company uses its proprietary and patented STT® reactor for continuous and on-demand production of specialty chemicals, key starting materials (KSMs) intermediates, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in North America with an emphasis on sustainable green, clean chemistry. www.brightpathlabs.com

SOURCE Bright Path Laboratories

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.