Bright Pattern Awarded Customer Service Software Provider of the Year, 2019

Bright Pattern delivers effortless and personal omnichannel technology that enables businesses to communicate seamlessly with end users over traditional channels as well as newer digital communication channels, including SMS/text, social, video, and bots.

"Omnichannel communication is a major priority for companies of all sizes and in all industries as customers continue to interact on new digital channels, but industry analysts claim only 5–12% of brands provide a true omnichannel customer experience," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern delivers a completely omnichannel contact center platform that companies can utilize to meet their customers on the channels they prefer without siloed technology or multiple software systems."

Gartner's Software Advice names Bright Pattern a 2019 FrontRunner— read report

Gartner's GetApp names Bright Pattern a Call Center Category Leader— read report

G2 Crowd places Bright Pattern above leading legacy providers, including Five9, NICE inContact, Avaya Aura, Aspect, and 8x8 in Summer 2019 report— read press

Ovum names Bright Pattern a Market Challenger and #1 for Omnichannel Innovation— read report

Customer Contact Week (CCW) recognizes Bright Pattern for omnichannel technology and presents Bright Pattern as an honorable mention for Omnichannel Provider of the Year, 2019— read press

"We are delighted to be recognized as a leading customer service software provider," said Ted Hunting, SVP of Marketing at Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern's product innovation and experience working with cutting-edge companies has enabled us to provide a cloud contact center platform that is truly omnichannel, easier to use and deploy, and more powerful than legacy systems at a fraction of the price."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust omnichannel platform offering traditional channels, emerging channels, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

SOURCE Bright Pattern

Related Links

http://www.brightpattern.com

