Bright Pattern Establishes New Business Entity in India

Bright Pattern unlocks Indian CX market potential with AI-Driven Contact Center solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading AI-powered, omnichannel contact center provider, recently announced the launch of its new business entity in India, operating under the name Bright Pattern Software Solutions Private Limited. The organization provides industry-leading cloud contact center solutions to its clients worldwide and continues to expand its business operations globally.

Accounting for approximately half of the world's business process outsourcing, India has been a global hub of customer service excellence with consistent growth in essential IT services, telecommunications, and CX management software. Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern, said, "This is a key breakthrough for us as we are committed to delivering advanced AI technologies to an ever-growing market that heavily utilizes contact center software for customers all over the world. With a market of over $25B and more than 1.3 million call center agents, this represents an enormous opportunity for Bright Pattern."

McCloskey added, "We are aggressively hiring for our new entity in India in order to be able to respond to the demand we see in the region."

With new operations in India, Bright Pattern will offer businesses access to its AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform including interaction analytics, intent analysis, quality management, auto scoring, Agent Assist, and WFM. The company's advanced CCaaS features will empower the Indian workforce with new and innovative digital tools to improve agent-customer interactions.

Bright Pattern's new office address is:

Bright Pattern Software Solutions Private Limited

Level 2, Elegance Old, Mathur Road Jasola, Zakir Nagar, New Delhi, South Delhi- 110025, Delhi

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern offers the most advanced contact center software across channels such as voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Its platform provides agents an omnichannel contact center desktop to handle all interactions on every channel in one screen. With prior customer journey history readily available, agents can quickly switch between channels and communicate with customers in a natural way tailored to their needs. This reduces effort for both customers and agents, allowing for personalized conversations.

SOURCE Bright Pattern