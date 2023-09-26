Bright Pattern Hosting Panelist Keynote Session at CCW Europe 2023

Bright Pattern to exhibit and speak at CCW Europe October 9-11, 2023 in Amsterdam

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of the world's first Omni-Enterprise CX™ cloud contact center software, will be exhibiting (Booth #48) and hosting a panelist keynote session at CCW Europe 2023 in Amsterdam from October 9-11, 2023. CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series focused on the CX and customer service industry.

Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development (EMEA) of Bright Pattern, is set to lead a dynamic keynote discussion session with a group of esteemed panelists. The panelists are:

  • Katalin Fritz, Chief Customer and People Officer, Marley Spoon
  • Sandro Percuoco, Head of Customer Service Digital and Service Design, Ryanair
  • Jann Hoffmann, Head of Contact Centre, Danica Pension
  • Caitlin Neary, Director of Global Contact Centres, Dorchester Collection
  • Emma Wardle, Senior Director of Customer Operations Delivery, Capital One
  • Alice Hunt, Head of Performance Management, Hastings Direct
  • Carl McCartney, Customer Experience Director, Les Mills,
  • Aymen Ismail, Head of Customer Engagement Solutions, Smart Europe GmbH

The keynote discussion session, titled "Disrupt or Be Disrupted: Exploring the Future of Contact Centres in 2024", will explore how businesses and organizations should be readying to disrupt, innovate, and optimize the CX experience in 2024 and beyond at a pace that matches the rapid rise of emerging technologies and evolving business models.

Bright Pattern will also be exhibiting on the trade show floor at Booth #48. The Bright Pattern team is extremely excited to meet you at CCW Europe and talk to you about how you can deliver an omnichannel experience to customers and connect your entire organization to the customer experience.

About Bright Pattern
Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

