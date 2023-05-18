Bright Pattern Nominated as Finalist for "Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year" and "Disruptive Technology of the Year" at World's Largest Contact Center Event

Bright Pattern has been nominated for the fourth year in a row by Customer Contact Week for the CCW Excellence Awards – following previous nominations for "Disruptive Technology of the Year" and "Omnichannel Solution of the Year". 

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading solutions provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for world-class enterprises with a global reach, announces its nomination as a finalist for two CCW Excellence Awards:

  • "Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year" for Bright Pattern's cloud contact center platform
  • "Disruptive Technology of the Year" for the Omni-Enterprise CXTM capabilities of Bright Pattern Mobile
"We are honored to be nominated as a leader among other esteemed companies at CCW," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Being recognized in two top categories reflects the work by our team to advance not only our product but the contact center industry."

There will be an elaborate awards ceremony to announce the winners of each category at the flagship customer contact event series on June 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Exploring The Bright Pattern CX Platform

Bright Pattern is a cloud-based call center software solution that provides omnichannel conversations, omnichannel quality management (recognized as Omni QM), and omnichannel mobile capabilities (Bright Pattern Mobile). It features tools such as: AI-powered conversational IVR, detailed and comprehensive CRM integrations, and a predictive dialer.

Bright Pattern allows call centers to connect with customers on any communication channel including: voice, email, web chat, text messaging, SMS, video call, messenger apps (WhatsApp), and mobile apps. Agents have the ability to seamlessly switch between these channels during a conversation while having the entire context of the conversation at the fingertips of the agent regardless of the channel. 

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest yet most powerful all-in-one omnichannel contact center solution with over 500 customers in 26 countries including Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, EY, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad, SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, VW Bentley, YMCA, and Zillow. Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel platform by customers and analysts with the fastest ROI and time to deploy in the industry.

