Bright Pattern Powers CX for Innovative Home-Workout Equipment Company

The company has been recognized as a disruptor in the fitness industry and has been featured in articles by prestigious publications including the Wall Street Journal, Time, Vogue, GQ, Women's Health, Wired, CNET, and The Telegraph UK.

"Bright Pattern has, since our inception, been the choice of fast-growing innovative companies. This latest revolutionary home fitness company is a great example of how industry disruptors are using powerful cloud contact center technology to grow their business with customers who are looking for both digital and voice channels," said Michael Mccloskey , CEO of Bright Pattern. "As they continue setting sales records, Bright Pattern has been there to not only help drive sales growth but also provide exceptional customer service and support to their clientele of demanding fitness enthusiasts."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

