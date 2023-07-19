Bright Pattern Ranked #1 Across Multiple Categories in G2 Crowd's Summer 2023 Report

News provided by

Bright Pattern

19 Jul, 2023, 11:20 ET

Bright Pattern ranked highest in areas including: Implementation Time, ROI, Ease of Doing Business With, and Ease of Setup per G2 Crowd, an industry-leading customer review site. 

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, has just been ranked #1 in various categories per the latest G2 Crowd customer reviews for Summer 2023. G2 Crowd is one of the most trusted resources in the CX industry, relying on the reviews of real customers and users. 

Bright Pattern #1 for Fastest Time to Deploy and ROI



Bright Pattern is recognized by G2 Crowd Summer 2023 Report as having the fastest time to deploy in the entire industry at only 1.3 months, nearly half the industry average. It also provides the fastest ROI payback in the industry with an average timespan of 13 months compared to the industry average of almost 2 years. 

Bright Pattern Rated #1 in Other Key Categories

Bright Pattern has the #1 satisfaction rating above all its key competitors in the additional following categories:

  • Ease of Setup
  • Ease of Doing Business With
  • Quality of Support

"Companies are looking for software that is easy to deploy and set up with high ROI. For this reason, companies choose Bright Pattern," says Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern provides a cloud-based, fully-capable omnichannel contact center platform with powerful plug-and-play integrations. That is why customers rate Bright Pattern highly on G2 Crowd and #1 in multiple categories."

About Bright Pattern
Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

SOURCE Bright Pattern

