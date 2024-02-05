Bright Pattern, the AI Powered Contact Center Leader, Announces Partnership with Value-Added Solutions Distributor emt Distribution

Bright Pattern is announcing an official partnership with leading solutions provider and distributor emt Distribution. It is owned by emt Holding, a European holding company with over 28 years of experience.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern is proud to announce a partnership with solutions distributor emt Distribution. At its core, emt Distribution's primary goals are to provide value to channel partners through positive engagement, enablement, and other support activities by finding new and emerging technologies that lead to automation and self-sufficiency. emt Distribution's sole focus is to become the leading IT Value Added Distributor across EMEA and the world.

"emt Distribution is excited about the collaboration with Bright Pattern. This partnership aligns with our mission to offer best of breed solutions to our partners and customers. Together, we look forward to elevating the standards of customer experience in the region." says Mo Mobasseri, CEO of emt Distribution.

The emt Distribution Party was originally founded in Australia in 1989. As a company, emt Distribution has a primary emphasis on channel excellence and dedicated customer support. emt Distribution identifies end users, resellers, service providers, or technology vendors as its main targets. In addition, its customer support teams are located all over the world: Australia, UAE, Netherlands, Philippines, and Malta.

Bright Pattern will provide industry-leading omnichannel contact center solutions and various tools and services that make it a top-rated software solutions provider recognized by Frost & Sullivan and TrustRadius. With world-class solutions such as Omni-Enterprise CX (Bright Pattern Mobile), Bright Pattern has the fastest ROI and fastest implementation time in the industry.

Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development of Bright Pattern EMEA, said, "Partnering with emt Distribution will enable Bright Pattern to extend its reach in the EMEA Market with the perfect distributor and to bring to the world its new AI-driven omnichannel communication platform.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. With Bright Pattern, experience the greatest contact center features and contact center services at your fingertips. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. The contact center equipment delivered by Bright Pattern provides companies the capability to completely transform their business. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

About emt Distribution

emt Distribution is a leading technology distribution & professional services company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is specialized in providing leading IT Security, communications and virtualization solutions to the Middle East and Africa region. emt offers a wide range of products and solutions from various renowned technology vendors. We focus on cybersecurity solutions including endpoint protection, network security, data protection and threat intelligence.

SOURCE Bright Pattern