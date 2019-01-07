Bright Pattern to Sponsor and Present on Chatbots at Customer Contact Week Nashville 2019

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, today announces its sponsorship of Customer Contact Week (CCW) Nashville 2019 and presentation of the Chabot Session with Ashley Welch, Director of Service at leading corporate travel company, Lola. Welch will be accompanied by Bright Pattern Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ted Hunting, as they discuss tips for deploying bots successfully in your customer experience operations in a roundtable discussion.

The session will take place at the CCW Nashville 2019 conference on Thursday, January 17th, at 10:50 a.m. The session will include information from the recent CCW Report, The State of Chatbots , by Brian Cantor, which also features Bright Pattern's Ted Hunting.

CCW Nashville 2019 is the place where customer care, customer experience (CX), and contact center leaders come together to learn and share new ideas on CX technology and processes. The world's largest customer contact event series, CCW showcases top industry experts through informative sessions and roundtable events. You can purchase your pass to CCW Nashville 2019 online or submit your information here for a chance to win a free pass for the conference.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust omnichannel platform offering traditional channels, emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, bots, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Bright Pattern will be exhibiting at booth 217 and providing free demonstrations of our award-winning omnichannel cloud contact center platform. If you would like to see an in-booth demonstration, email marketing@brightpattern.com .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact center for midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

