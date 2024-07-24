Bright Renewables and BerQ RNG add Four Projects to Advance U.S. RNG Production

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Renewables, a leading force in the deployment of biogas upgrading and valorization technology, and BerQ RNG, a pioneer in transforming biogas into carbon-neutral, pipeline quality Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), have joined hands to develop four renewable natural gas projects that will help mitigate methane emissions.

BerQ RNG is recognized for its dedication to developing projects that benefit farmers, specializing in projects with biogas production volumes in the range of 350 to 1,000 Standard Cubic Feet per Minute (SCFM). Bright Renewables is widely recognized for its standardized technology, which leads to quick implementation and easy serviceability of existing upgrading facilities.

This series of projects encompasses four initiatives across Michigan and New York, where Bright's proprietary deoxygenation system will be integrated with the Bright Renewables 3-stage membrane upgrader. Beyond these projects, Bright will also provide service and maintenance at three existing sites in Michigan and New York.

One of the awarded projects, located in West Michigan, is expected to produce 375 SCFM (600 Nm³/hr) of raw biogas using Bright Renewables' PurePac Type 02 system with a deoxygenation system. This project will significantly enhance the delivery of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) to the utility's pipeline, marking a crucial milestone in BerQ RNG's sustainable RNG initiatives.

Another awarded project in Upstate NY, is expected to produce 600 SCFM (960 Nm³/hr) of raw biogas using the PurePac Type 02 system. This initiative plays a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and is a vital component of BerQ RNG's three-year plan to double its capacity, supporting the broader transition to sustainable energy solutions. The plant will supply Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) to the local utility's pipeline.

BerQ and Bright together currently operate six upgraders at three different locations, have four upgraders in the works, and hope to collaborate on several more projects together to reach sustainability goals and remain frontrunners in the RNG industry.

"By working with Bright Renewables, we are helping to build out the renewable natural gas production industry. Our focus on realistic projects that benefit farmers goes hand in hand with Bright Renewables' commitment to innovation and standardization," says Bas van Berkel, President and CEO of BerQ RNG.

The projects were awarded in December 2023 and are expected to be completed in 2024. As BerQ RNG expands its capacity, these projects represent a significant stride in reducing carbon emissions and further establishing Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) as a sustainable energy source.

About Bright Renewables:

Bright Renewables holds a prominent position in the renewable energy sector, with a focus on biogas beneficiation. The company plays a key role in advancing the shift towards storable renewable energy, evidenced by its wide array of projects globally. Dedicated to high standards, Bright Renewables actively participates in the evolution of renewable energy by innovating technologies that transform biogas into energy and other valuable commodities. The North American headquarters of Bright Renewables is based in Vancouver, Washington, providing technologies, services, and maintenance throughout the United States.

About BerQ RNG:

BerQ RNG stands out as a developer dedicated to converting biogas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Its primary business involves developing and managing projects that produce RNG, adopting a technology-neutral stance to guarantee the use of superior technology for each project. With a streamlined and skilled team, BerQ RNG commits to lowering carbon emissions and generating economic value for investors and project partners.

