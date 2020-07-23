Bright Scholar Announces Declaration of a Dividend

FOSHAN, China, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved and declared a cash dividend of US$0.12 per ordinary share (US$0.12 per American depositary share).

The amount of cash dividends to be distributed is approximately US$14 million in total. The dividends are expected to be paid on August 24, 2020 to the holders of the Company's ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020. The determination to declare and pay the dividend and the amount of dividend in any year will be made at the discretion of the Board and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors that the Board may deem appropriate.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, dedicated to providing quality international education to global students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. As of May 31, 2020, Bright Scholar operated 80 schools across ten provinces in China and eight schools overseas, covering the breadth of K-12 academic needs of its students. In the nine months ended May 31, 2020, Bright Scholar had an average of 51,970 students enrolled at its schools.

