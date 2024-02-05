Bright Scholar Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter of Fiscal 2024

FOSHAN, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2023.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

First Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023

(in comparison to the same quarter of the last fiscal year):

RMB in million Except EPS and % First Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023 First Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2022 YoY % Change Revenue 572.7 532.5 7.6 % Gross Profit 203.4 179.8 13.1 % Gross Margin 35.5 % 33.8 % 1.7 % Operating Income 74.5 64.9 14.8 % Operating Margin 13.0 % 12.2 % 0.8 % Net Income for the quarter 59.2 42.0 40.9 %







Adjusted Gross Profit (1) 206.8 183.6 12.6 % Adjusted Operating Income (2) 77.8 68.7 13.3 % Adjusted Net Income (3) for the quarter 61.9 45.0 37.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (4) for the quarter 90.8 90.1 0.8 %







Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share 0.46 0.32 43.8 % Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (5) for the quarter 0.48 0.35 37.1 % Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS 1.84 1.28 43.8 % Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS (6) for the quarter 1.92 1.40 37.1 %

______________________________________________________________________________________________

1. Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding amortization of intangible assets. 2. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding amortization of intangible assets. 3. Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding amortization of intangible assets, and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets. 4. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, and depreciation and amortization. 5. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders (net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding amortization of intangible assets, and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares. 6. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS") is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ADS shareholders (net income attributable to ADS shareholders excluding amortization of intangible assets, and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs.

For more information on these adjusted financial measures, please see the section captioned under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.



Overseas Schools (CATS Global Schools)

CATS Global Schools included 3 Stafford House locations in UK, 4 CATS Colleges in US and UK, Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts and 3 independent boarding schools in UK as of November 30, 2023.

For the first fiscal quarter, revenue amounted to RMB252.9 million , representing a 28.4% increase compared to RMB196.9 million in the same fiscal quarter last year, and accounted for 44.2% of the total revenue.

Complementary Education Services

The complementary education services business comprised language training, overseas study counselling, career counselling, study tour and camps as well as international contest training and others.

For the first fiscal quarter, revenue amounted to RMB210.0 million , representing a 12.8% increase compared to RMB186.2 million for the same fiscal quarter last year, and accounted for 36.7% of the total revenue.

Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services

The domestic kindergartens & K-12 operation services business comprises of for-profit kindergartens and operation services for students of the domestic K-12 schools including catering and procurement services.

For the first fiscal quarter, revenue amounted to RMB109.8 million , representing a 26.4% decrease compared to RMB149.4 million for the same fiscal quarter last year, and accounted for 19.1% of the total revenue.

KEY EVENTS

1. Senior Management Appointments

On Jan. 18, 2024, the Company announced changes and appointments in its management. Mr. Robert Ruolei Niu succeeded Mr. Tim Hongru Zhou and was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer having previously served as Chief Financial Officer, while Mr. Tim Hongru Zhou continues to serve as chairman of the Board of directors (the "Board") of the Company. After previously serving as finance director, Ms. Cindy Hui Zhang succeeded Mr. Robert Ruolei Niu and was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer.

2. 2024 Share Incentive Plan

On Jan. 19, 2024, the Board approved the 2024 Share Incentive Plan (the "2024 Plan") which is effective on the same date. Employees, directors and consultants are eligible to receive Share Awards. The purpose of the Plan, through the granting of Share Awards, is to help the Company to secure and retain services of eligible award recipients provide incentives for such persons to exert maximum efforts for the success of the Company and any Affiliates and provide means by which the eligible recipients may benefit from increases in value of the ordinary shares.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"I consider it an honour to lead Bright Scholar, a premier education service company with abundant market opportunities due to its global presence and network. Additionally, our resilient business model, supported by a diversified portfolio of enterprises adds further strength to our position." Bright Scholar's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Robert Roulie Niu, said. "We kicked off fiscal year 2024 with a solid start, making significant strides in revitalizing our businesses. It is particularly evident in the ongoing recovery of our business and operations in UK, leading to notable bottom-line improvements despite the prolonged macroeconomic challenges across our industry. In the first fiscal quarter, we achieved a 7.6% increase in revenue, coupled with sustained improvements of 13.1% in gross profit, 14.8% in operating income, and 40.9% in net income compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year."

"The recovery of Overseas School business remained the strongest, marked by a 28.4% increase in top line revenue during the first fiscal quarter. This segment continues to offer significant opportunities for scaling growth and bottom-line enhancement through increased operating leverage. Meanwhile, the Complementary Education Services segment sustained steady revenue growth, predominantly driven by the recovery of overseas study counselling business, which achieved a 12.8% revenue increase in the first fiscal quarter. Conversely, the Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services segment continued its contraction, recording a 26.4% decrease in revenue, aligning with our internal expectations."

"Our consistent advancement reflects the strength of our diversified business portfolio, underscored by significant progress in operational optimizations and cost efficiencies. These strategic changes and improvements play a central role in our ongoing transformation efforts, aimed at shaping a portfolio of businesses geared towards sustainable revenue growth, enhanced EBITDA and solid cashflow. In conclusion, we have made substantial headway in driving our strategic agenda forward, unwavering in our commitment to accelerate the restructuring of our business portfolio. Our focus remains on nurturing high-growth, high-return businesses while bolstering our financial standing through margin expansion, strengthening our balance sheet, and enhancing cash flows. Our overarching goal is to establish a position of strength, providing ample room to pursue scalable business expansion with sustainable profitability well into fiscal year 2025 and beyond. We firmly believe that this marks a pivotal step in driving forward-looking value creation for our stakeholders in the long term." Mr. Niu concluded.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS for THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2023

Revenue

Revenue for the first fiscal quarter was RMB572.7 million, representing a 7.6% increase from RMB532.5 million for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Overseas Schools: Revenue contribution for the first fiscal quarter was RMB252.9 million, representing a 28.4% increase from RMB196.9 million for the same fiscal quarter last year. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery of overseas schools' operation from the pandemic.

Complementary Education Services: Revenue contribution for the first fiscal quarter was RMB210.0 million, representing a 12.8% increase from RMB186.2 million for the same fiscal quarter last year. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery of overseas study counselling business.

Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services: Revenue contribution for the first fiscal quarter was RMB109.8 million, representing a 26.4% decrease from RMB149.4 million for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue for the first fiscal quarter was RMB369.3 million, representing a 4.7% increase from RMB352.6 million for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first fiscal quarter was RMB203.4 million, representing an 13.1% increase from RMB179.8 million for the same fiscal quarter last year. Gross margin for the first fiscal quarter increased to 35.5% from 33.8% for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Adjusted gross profit for the first fiscal quarter was RMB206.8 million, representing a 12.6% increase from RMB183.6 million for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Total SG&A expenses for the first fiscal quarter were RMB138.0 million, representing a 1.3% decrease from RMB139.8 million for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Operating Income, Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Income

Operating income for the first fiscal quarter was RMB74.5 million, representing a 14.8% increase from RMB64.9 million for the same fiscal quarter last year. Operating margin for the first fiscal quarter increased to 13.0% from 12.2% for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Adjusted operating income for the first fiscal quarter was RMB77.8 million, representing a 13.3% from RMB68.7 million for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income for the first fiscal quarter was RMB59.2 million, representing a 40.9% increase from RMB42.0 million for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Adjusted net income for the first fiscal quarter was RMB61.9 million, representing a 37.3% increase from RMB45.0 million for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Earnings per ordinary share/ADS and Adjusted Earnings per ordinary share/ADS

Basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first fiscal quarter were RMB0.46 and RMB0.46, respectively, as compared to RMB0.32 and RMB0.32, respectively, for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first fiscal quarter were RMB0.48 and RMB0.48, respectively, as compared RMB0.35 and RMB0.35, respectively, for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ADS holders for the first fiscal quarter were RMB1.84 and RMB1.84, respectively, as compared to RMB1.28 and RMB1.28, respectively, for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ADS holders for the first fiscal quarter were RMB1.92 and RMB1.92, respectively, as compared to RMB1.40 and RMB1.40, respectively, for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the first fiscal quarter was RMB90.8 million, representing a 0.8% increase from RMB90.1 million for the same fiscal quarter last year.

Cash and Working Capital

As of November 30, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB521.6 million (US$73.1 million), as compared to RMB567.2 million as of August 31, 2023.

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION

The Company's reporting currency is Renminbi ("RMB"). However, periodic reports made to shareholders will include current period amounts translated into U.S. dollars using the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date, for the convenience of readers. Translations of balances in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, and the related condensed consolidated statements of operations, and cash flows from RMB into U.S. dollars as of and for the quarter ended November 30, 2023 are solely for the convenience of the readers and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.1360, representing the noon buying rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on November 30, 2023. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on November 30, 2023 or at any other rate.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, including primarily adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted gross profit/(loss) as gross profit/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets. We define adjusted operating income/(loss) as operating income/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets. Additionally, we define adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted, as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders (net income/(loss) to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders excluding amortization of intangible assets and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares or ADSs.

We incur amortization expense of intangible assets related to various acquisitions that have been made in recent years. These intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition. We believe that exclusion of these expenses allows greater comparability of operating results that are consistent over time for the Company's newly-acquired and long-held business as the related intangibles do not have significant connection to the growth of the business. Therefore, we provide exclusion of amortization of intangible assets to define adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), and adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted.

We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Such non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including depreciation and amortization and without considering the impact of non-operating items such as interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; amortization of intangible assets and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income/(loss). Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands)





















As of





August 31,

November 30,





2023

2023





RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents 537,325

492,661

69,039



Restricted cash 28,261

28,639

4,013



Short term investment -

9,951

1,394



Accounts receivable 19,209

28,685

4,020



Amounts due from related parties, net 188,445

199,809

28,000



Other receivables, deposits and other assets, net 148,679

151,884

21,284



Inventories 5,480

5,160

723

















Total current assets 927,399

916,789

128,473



















Restricted cash - non-current 1,650

250

35



Property and equipment, net 414,225

393,780

55,182



Intangible assets, net 343,077

334,205

46,834



Goodwill, net 1,328,872

1,313,585

184,079



Long-term investments, net 36,070

36,253

5,080



Prepayments for construction contracts 1,711

712

100



Deferred tax assets, net 1,810

1,645

231



Other non-current assets, net 15,249

15,319

2,147



Operating lease right-of-use assets - non current 1,549,447

1,497,353

209,831

















Total non-current assets 3,692,111

3,593,102

503,519















TOTAL ASSETS 4,619,510

4,509,891

631,992

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands)





















As of





August 31,

November 30,





2023

2023





RMB

RMB

USD LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable 105,193

143,015

20,042



Amounts due to related parties 311,451

300,867

42,162



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 279,690

261,263

36,612



Income tax payable 99,367

96,213

13,483



Contract liabilities - current 541,683

441,860

61,920



Refund liabilities - current 17,572

16,962

2,377



Operating lease liabilities - current 125,447

124,897

17,502

















Total current liabilities 1,480,403

1,385,077

194,098



















Non-current contract liabilities 2,116

3,084

432



Deferred tax liabilities, net 42,093

40,957

5,740



Operating lease liabilities - non current 1,523,242

1,472,116

206,294

















Total non-current liabilities 1,567,451

1,516,157

212,466















TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,047,854

2,901,234

406,564















EQUITY















Share capital 8

8

1



Additional paid-in capital 1,697,370

1,697,370

237,860



Statutory reserves 20,155

20,155

2,824



Accumulated other comprehensive income 172,230

154,099

21,595



Accumulated deficit (473,154)

(418,462)

(58,641)

















Shareholders' equity 1,416,609

1,453,170

203,639

Non-controlling interests 155,047

155,487

21,789















TOTAL EQUITY 1,571,656

1,608,657

225,428















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 4,619,510

4,509,891

631,992

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)













Three Months Ended November 30,

2022

2023

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue 532,460

572,736

80,260 Cost of revenue (352,630)

(369,298)

(51,751)











Gross profit 179,830

203,438

28,509 Selling, general and administrative expenses (139,844)

(137,979)

(19,336) Other operating income 24,931

9,055

1,269











Operating income 64,917

74,514

10,442 Interest (expense)/income, net (3,759)

386

54 Investment (loss)/income (1,463)

995

139 Other income/(expenses) 4,182

(1,196)

(168)











Income before income taxes and share of equity in (loss)/profit of unconsolidated

affiliates 63,877

74,699

10,467 Income tax expense (21,670)

(15,672)

(2,196) Share of equity in (loss)/profit of unconsolidated affiliates (183)

183

26











Net income 42,024

59,210

8,297











Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 4,092

4,518

633











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 37,932

54,692

7,664











Net income per share attributable to









ordinary shareholders









—Basic 0.32

0.46

0.06 —Diluted 0.32

0.46

0.06











Weighted average shares used in









calculating net income per ordinary share:









—Basic 118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795 —Diluted 118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795











Net income per ADS









—Basic 1.28

1.84

0.24 —Diluted 1.28

1.84

0.24

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands)













Three Months Ended November 30,

2022

2023

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash used in operating activities (26,667)

(23,679)

(3,318)











Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 16,337

(17,685)

(2,478)











Net cash used in financing activities (5,334)

(1,887)

(264)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted

cash 13,398

(2,435)

(342)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,266)

(45,686)

(6,402)











Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 857,784

567,236

79,489











Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period 855,518

521,550

73,087

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)













Three Months Ended November 30,

2022

2023

RMB

RMB

USD Gross profit 179,830

203,438

28,509 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,798

3,322

466 Adjusted gross profit 183,628

206,760

28,975











Operating income 64,917

74,514

10,442 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,798

3,322

466 Adjusted operating income 68,715

77,836

10,908











Net income 42,024

59,210

8,297 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,798

3,322

466 Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (777)

(670)

(94) Adjusted net income 45,045

61,862

8,669











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 37,932

54,692

7,664 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,798

3,322

466 Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (777)

(670)

(94) Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 40,953

57,344

8,036











Net income 42,024

59,210

8,297 Add: Interest expense/(income), net 3,759

(386)

(54) Add: Income tax expense 21,670

15,672

2,196 Add: Depreciation and amortization 22,599

16,293

2,283 Adjusted EBITDA 90,052

90,789

12,722











Weighted average shares used









in calculating adjusted net income per ordinary share:









—Basic and Diluted 118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795











Adjusted net income per share attributable









to ordinary shareholders









—Basic 0.35

0.48

0.07 —Diluted 0.35

0.48

0.07











Adjusted net income per ADS









—Basic 1.40

1.92

0.28 —Diluted 1.40

1.92

0.28

