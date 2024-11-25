Bright Scholar Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

Gross Profit from continuing operations increased 7.7% YoY and gross margin from continuing operations grew 2.3 ppts for fiscal year 2024

CAMBRIDGE, England and FOSHAN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced its unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 ended August 31, 2024.

FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue from continuing operations was RMB358.3 million , compared to RMB442.2 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

, compared to for the same quarter last fiscal year. Revenue from Overseas Schools was RMB185.1 million , representing a 0.2% increase from RMB184.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

, representing a 0.2% increase from for the same quarter last fiscal year. Loss from continuing operations was RMB954.8 million , compared to RMB285.1 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. Adjusted net loss[1] narrowed by 24.3% to RMB92.0 million from RMB121.4 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Revenue from continuing operations by Segment

(RMB in millions except for

percentage) For the fourth quarter ended August 31, YoY % Change % of total

revenue in

F4Q2024

2024 2023



Overseas Schools 185.1 184.8 0.2 % 51.7 % Complementary Education

Services[2] 129.8 161.7 -19.7 % 36.2 % Domestic Kindergartens & K-

12 Operation Services[3] 43.4 95.7 -54.7 % 12.1 % Total 358.3 442.2 -19.0 % 100.0 %



[1]. Adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on intangible assets, impairment loss on property and equipment, impairment loss on the long-term investments, and income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax. [2]. The Complementary Education Services business comprises, overseas study counselling, art training, camps and others. [3]. The Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services business comprises operation services for students of domestic K-12 schools, including catering and procurement services. For more information on these adjusted financial measures, please see the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue from continuing operations was RMB1,755.2 million , compared to RMB1,772.1 million for the last fiscal year.

, compared to for the last fiscal year. Revenue from Overseas Schools was RMB951.2 million , representing an increase of 17.5% from the last fiscal year.

, representing an increase of 17.5% from the last fiscal year. Gross profit from continuing operations was RMB503.6 million , representing an increase of 7.7% from RMB467.4 million for the last fiscal year. Gross margin from continuing operations increased to 28.7% from 26.4% for the last fiscal year.

, representing an increase of 7.7% from for the last fiscal year. Gross margin from continuing operations increased to 28.7% from 26.4% for the last fiscal year. Loss from continuing operations was RMB869.1 million , compared to RMB358.9 million for the last fiscal year. Adjusted net income was RMB1.1 million , compared to adjusted net loss of RMB192.6 for the last fiscal year.

Revenue from continuing operations by Segment

(RMB in millions except for

percentage) For the fiscal year

ended August 31, YoY % Change % of total

revenue in FY24

2024 2023



Overseas Schools 951.2 809.5 17.5 % 54.2 % Complementary Education

Services 495.1 519.2 -4.7 % 28.2 % Domestic Kindergartens & K-

12 Operation Services 308.9 443.4 -30.3 % 17.6 % Total 1,755.2 1,772.1 -1.0 % 100.0 %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Robert Niu, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Scholar, commented, "Throughout the year, we bolstered our global business and operations, strengthening our foundation for future advancement. Despite macro challenges, we achieved rapid progress in our overseas business while further enhancing our senior leadership team to help advance our near-term expansion goals in overseas markets. Our Overseas Schools business maintained its double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for the fiscal year. As we focused our resources on strengthening our high-growth core business, we have completed divesting non-core business from our Complementary Education Services segment by the end of the fiscal quarter. Moving into fiscal year 2025, we plan to reinforce our "dual-engine" growth strategy by focusing on the continued expansion of our overseas school business while propelling our global recruitment initiatives for prospective international students. We are well-positioned to drive further expansion and capture more of the sizeable market opportunities that will support our sustainable development over the long term."

Ms. Cindy Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Bright Scholar, added, "Ongoing development across our core businesses drove our healthy financial results for the fiscal year. Our total revenues for fiscal year 2024 remained stable year over year, with Overseas Schools revenue increasing by 18%. We continued to streamline our operations and improve operational efficiency. Notably, our gross profit increased by 7.7% and gross margin by 2.3 percentage points year-over-year. Meanwhile, we significantly enhanced our cash position, increasing our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash by 20% for the fiscal year. Looking ahead, supported by our healthy balance sheet and the effective implementation of our "dual-engine" growth strategy, we are confident we can solidify our competitive edge while also driving long-term growth and profitability."

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024

Revenue from Continuing Operations

Revenue was RMB358.3 million, compared to RMB442.2 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Overseas Schools: Revenue contribution was RMB185.1 million, representing a 0.2% increase from RMB184.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Complementary Education Services: Revenue contribution was RMB129.8 million, compared to RMB161.7 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The decrease was mainly attributable to a reduction in extracurricular programs and study tours.

Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services: Revenue contribution was RMB43.4 million, compared to RMB95.7 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Cost of Revenue from Continuing Operations

Cost of revenue was RMB322.4 million, or 90.0% of revenue, compared to RMB362.4 million, or 81.9%, for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit from Continuing Operations

Gross profit was RMB35.9 million, compared to RMB79.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. Gross margin was 10.0%, compared to 18.1% for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted gross profit[4] was RMB36.9 million, compared to RMB80.9 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses from Continuing Operations

Total SG&A expenses were RMB119.3 million, representing an 18.3% decrease from RMB146.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. This improvement was mainly due to our continuous efforts to streamline our operations and improve operational efficiency in our headquarters.

Operating Loss/Income, Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Income from Continuing Operations

Operating loss was RMB941.8 million, compared to RMB227.6 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. Operating loss margin was 262.9%, compared to 51.5% for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted operating loss[5] was RMB78.8 million, compared to RMB64.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Net Loss and Adjusted Net Income/Loss

Net loss was RMB1,004.7 million, compared to RMB340.3 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted net loss was RMB92.0 million, compared to RMB121.4 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA[6]

Adjusted EBITDA loss was RMB81.8 million, compared to RMB55.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Net Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS and Adjusted Net Earnings/Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders from continuing operations were RMB7.90 each, compared to RMB2.41 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders from discontinued operations were RMB0.42 each, compared to RMB0.50 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share[7] attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.75 each, compared to RMB1.03 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ADS holders from continuing operations were RMB31.60 each, compared to RMB9.64 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ADS holders from discontinued operations were RMB1.68 each, compared to RMB2.00 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS[8] attributable to ADS holders were RMB3.00 each, compared to RMB4.12 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024

Revenue from Continuing Operations

Revenue was RMB1,755.2 million, compared to RMB1,772.1 million for the last fiscal year.

Overseas Schools: Revenue contribution was RMB951.2 million, representing a 17.5% increase from RMB809.5 million for the last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to increases in both the number of students enrolled and the average tuition fees of overseas schools.

Complementary Education Services: Revenue contribution was RMB495.1 million, compared to RMB519.2 million for the last fiscal year. The decrease was mainly attributable to a reduction in extracurricular programs and study tours.

Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services: Revenue contribution was RMB308.9 million, compared to RMB443.4 million for the last fiscal year.

Cost of Revenue from Continuing Operations

Cost of revenue was RMB1,251.6 million, or 71.3% of revenue, compared to RMB1,304.7 million, or 73.6%, for the last fiscal year. The improvement was mainly attributable to cost-saving measures.

Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit from Continuing Operations

Gross profit was RMB503.6 million, representing a 7.7% increase from RMB467.4 million for the last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to the revenue growth in Overseas Schools. Gross margin increased to 28.7% from 26.4% for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted gross profit was RMB507.8 million, representing a 7.6% increase from RMB471.8 million for the last fiscal year.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses from Continuing Operations

Total SG&A expenses were RMB469.0 million, representing an 8.1% decrease from RMB510.3 million for the last fiscal year. This improvement was mainly due to our continuous efforts to streamline our global operations and improve operational efficiency in our headquarters.

Operating Loss/Income, Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Income from Continuing Operations

Operating loss was RMB820.4 million, compared to RMB161.7 million for the last fiscal year. Operating loss margin was 46.7%, compared to 9.1% for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted operating income increased by 856.3% to RMB50.5 million, from RMB5.3 million for the last fiscal year.

Net Loss and Adjusted Net Income/Loss

Net loss was RMB1,032.9 million, compared to RMB386.8 million for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted net income was RMB1.1 million, compared to adjusted net loss of RMB192.6 million for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 44.1% to RMB80.7 million, from RMB56.0 million for the last fiscal year.

Net Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS and Adjusted Net Earnings/Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB7.18 each, compared to RMB3.03 each for the last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.22 each, compared to RMB0.30 each for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.04 each, compared to net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1.63 each for the last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS from continuing operations attributable to ADS holders were RMB28.72 each, compared to RMB12.12 each for the last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS from discontinued operations attributable to ADS holders were RMB4.88 each, compared to RMB1.20 each for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ADS holders were RMB0.16 each, compared to net loss per ADS attributable to ADS holders were RMB6.52 each for the last fiscal year.

Cash and Working Capital

As of August 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB505.8 million (US$71.3 million), compared to RMB419.9 million as of August 31, 2023.

[4] Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations is defined as gross profit from continuing operations excluding amortization of intangible assets. [5]. Adjusted operating income/(loss) from continuing operations is defined as operating income/(loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on property and equipment, impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on intangible assets, and impairment loss on the long-term investments.

[6]. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss on property and equipment, impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on intangible assets, impairment loss on the long-term investments and income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax. [7] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on property and equipment, impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on intangible assets, impairment loss on the long-term investments and income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares. [8]. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per American Depositary Share ("ADS") is defined as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ADS shareholders (net income/(loss) attributable to ADS shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on property and equipment, impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on intangible assets, impairment loss on the long-term investments and income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs.

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION

The Company's reporting currency is Renminbi ("RMB"). However, periodic reports made to shareholders will include current period amounts translated into U.S. dollars using the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date for the convenience of readers. Translations of balances in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, and the related condensed consolidated statements of operations, and cash flows from RMB into U.S. dollars as of and for the quarter ended August 30, 2024 are solely for the convenience of the readers and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB7.0900, representing the noon buying rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on August 30, 2024. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on August 30, 2024, or at any other rate.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, including primarily adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted gross profit/(loss) from continuing operations as gross profit/(loss) from continuing operations excluding amortization of intangible assets. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss on property and equipment, impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on intangible assets, impairment loss on the long-term investments and income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on intangible assets, impairment loss on property and equipment, impairment loss on the long-term investments, and income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax. We define adjusted operating income/(loss) from continuing operations as operating income/(loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on property and equipment, impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on intangible assets and impairment loss on the long-term investments. Additionally, we define adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted, as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders (net income/(loss) to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on intangible assets,, impairment loss on property and equipment, impairment loss on the long-term investments, and income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares or ADSs.

We incur amortization expense of intangible assets related to various acquisitions that have been made in recent years. These intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition. We believe that exclusion of these expenses allows greater comparability of operating results that are consistent over time for the Company's newly-acquired and long-held business as the related intangibles do not have significant connection to the growth of the business. Therefore, we provide exclusion of amortization of intangible assets to define adjusted gross profit from continuing operations, adjusted operating income/(loss) from continuing operations, adjusted net income/(loss), and adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted. In addition, the strategic move to dispose of the non-core businesses is viewed as discontinued operations, which is a non-recurring item. The exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we provide exclusion of income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, to define adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted.

We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Such non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss) from continuing operations, adjusted operating income/(loss) from continuing operations, adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, and without considering the impact of non-operating items such as interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, and without considering the impact of non-recurring item, i.e. income/(loss) from discontinued operations. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; tax effect of amortization of intangible assets have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income/(loss). Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a premier global education service Group. The Company primarily provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.brightscholar.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands)















As of



August 31, August 31,



2023 2024



RMB RMB USD









ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

410,086 493,377 69,588 Restricted cash

9,521 12,167 1,716 Accounts receivable, net

13,800 18,793 2,651 Amounts due from related

parties, net

183,468 14,417 2,033 Other receivables, deposits

and other assets, net

116,807 123,860 17,470 Inventories

1,183 1,160 165 Current assets belong to

discontinued operations

192,534 - -









Total current assets

927,399 663,774 93,622









Restricted cash - non-current

250 250 35 Property and equipment, net

390,006 349,349 49,273 Intangible assets, net

310,022 49,598 6,995 Goodwill, net

1,110,802 527,297 74,372 Long-term investments, net

32,732 24,421 3,444 Prepayments for construction

contracts

1,712 328 46 Deferred tax assets, net

1,644 1,920 271 Other non-current assets, net

9,424 9,106 1,284 Operating lease right-of-use

assets - non current

1,490,009 1,419,406 200,198 Non-current assets belong to

discontinued operations

345,510 - -









Total non-current assets

3,692,111 2,381,675 335,918









TOTAL ASSETS

4,619,510 3,045,449 429,540













BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands)















As of



August 31, August 31,



2023 2024



RMB RMB USD LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

94,481 91,843 12,954 Amounts due to related parties

244,259 78,365 11,053 Accrued expenses and other

current liabilities

233,053 191,222 26,971 Income tax payable

88,460 78,986 11,140 Contract liabilities - current

428,617 445,715 62,865 Refund liabilities - current

10,129 9,872 1,392 Operating lease liabilities -

current

104,905 106,325 14,996 Current liabilities belong to

discontinued operations

276,499 - -









Total current liabilities

1,480,403 1,002,328 141,371









Non-current contract liabilities

971 866 122 Deferred tax liabilities, net

34,755 31,174 4,397 Operating lease liabilities -

non current

1,461,255 1,404,973 198,163 Non-current liabilities belong to

discontinued operations

70,470 - -









Total non-current liabilities

1,567,451 1,437,013 202,682









TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,047,854 2,439,341 344,053











EQUITY







Share capital

8 8 1 Additional paid-in capital

1,697,370 1,783,490 251,550 Statutory reserves

20,155 16,535 2,332 Accumulated other

comprehensive income

172,230 191,397 26,995 Accumulated deficit

(473,154) (1,474,619) (207,986)









Shareholders' equity

1,416,609 516,811 72,892 Non-controlling interests

155,047 89,297 12,595









TOTAL EQUITY

1,571,656 606,108 85,487









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

4,619,510 3,045,449 429,540











BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)



















Three Months Ended August 31 Year Ended August 31







2023 2024 2023 2024







RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD

























Continuing operations

















Revenue 442,187 358,271 50,532 1,772,127 1,755,206 247,561





Cost of revenue (362,354) (322,407) (45,473) (1,304,699) (1,251,620) (176,533)

























Gross profit 79,833 35,864 5,059 467,428 503,586 71,028





Selling, general and administrative expenses (145,996) (119,253) (16,820) (510,269) (469,047) (66,156)





Impairment loss on goodwill (147,116) (593,748) (83,744) (147,116) (593,748) (83,744)





Impairment loss on intangible assets - (258,326) (36,435) - (258,326) (36,435)





Impairment loss on property and equipment (12,891) (6,607) (932) (12,891) (6,607) (932)





Impairment loss on the long-term investments (2,613) - - (2,613) - -





Other operating income 1,162 316 45 43,783 3,699 522





Operating loss (227,621) (941,754) (132,827) (161,678) (820,443) (115,717)





Interest income/(expense), net 2,124 392 55 (5,452) (1,315) (185)





Investment loss (25) (182) (26) (807) (2,516) (355)





Other expenses (4,316) (5,591) (790) (7,380) (4,012) (567)

























Loss before income taxes and share of equity in

profit/(loss) of unconsolidated affiliates (229,838) (947,135) (133,588) (175,317) (828,286) (116,824)





Income tax (expense)/ benefit (55,301) 337 48 (183,208) (32,908) (4,641)





Share of equity in profit/(loss) of unconsolidated

affiliates 61 (7,957) (1,122) (339) (7,876) (1,111)

























Net loss from continuing operations (285,078) (954,755) (134,662) (358,864) (869,070) (122,576)

























Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (55,240) (49,929) (7,042) (27,959) (163,791) (23,102)

























Net loss (340,318) (1,004,684) (141,704) (386,823) (1,032,861) (145,678)

























Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests

















Continuing operations 334 (16,761) (2,364) 823 (17,296) (2,439)





Discontinued operations 3,957 (60) (8) 7,488 (19,286) (2,720)

























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

















Continuing operations (285,412) (937,994) (132,298) (359,687) (851,774) (120,137)





Discontinued operations (59,197) (49,869) (7,034) (35,447) (144,505) (20,382)

























Net loss per share attributable to

















ordinary shareholders

















—Basic and diluted

















Continuing operations (2.41) (7.90) (1.11) (3.03) (7.18) (1.01)





Discontinued operations (0.50) (0.42) (0.06) (0.30) (1.22) (0.17)













































Weighted average shares used in

















calculating net loss per ordinary share:

















—Basic and diluted

















Continuing operations 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795





Discontinued operations 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795













































Net loss per ADS













—Basic and diluted













Continuing operations (9.64) (31.60) (4.44) (12.12) (28.72) (4.04)

Discontinued operations (2.00) (1.68) (0.24) (1.20) (4.88) (0.68)









































BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended August 31 Twelve Months Ended August 31

2023 2024 2023 2024

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Net cash generated from operating activities 6,923 104,041 14,674 22,261 126,394 17,827













Net cash used in investing activities (20,003) (128,015) (18,056) (52,949) (98,004) (13,823)













Net cash used in financing activities (208,397) (1,201) (169) (298,794) (85,459) (12,053)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents, and restricted cash 23,319 (6,270) (884) 38,934 (4,373) (617)













Net change in cash and cash equivalents,











and restricted cash (198,158) (31,445) (4,435) (290,548) (61,442) (8,666)













Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash











at beginning of the period 765,394 537,239 75,774 857,784 567,236 80,005













Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash











at end of the period 567,236 505,794 71,339 567,236 505,794 71,339















BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)















Three Months Ended August 31 Year Ended August 31

2023 2024 2023 2024

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Gross profit from continuing operations 79,833 35,864 5,059 467,428 503,586 71,028 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,050 1,050 148 4,341 4,184 590 Adjusted gross profit from continuing

operations 80,883 36,914 5,207 471,769 507,770 71,618













Operating loss from continuing operations (227,621) (941,754) (132,827) (161,678) (820,443) (115,717) Add: Share-based compensation expenses - 3,240 457 - 8,101 1,143 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,050 1,050 148 4,341 4,184 590 Add: Impairment loss on goodwill 147,116 593,748 83,744 147,116 593,748 83,744 Add: Impairment loss on intangible assets - 258,326 36,435 - 258,326 36,435 Add: Impairment loss on property and equipment 12,891 6,607 932 12,891 6,607 932 Add: Impairment loss on the long-term investments 2,613 - - 2,613 - - Adjusted operating (loss)/income from continuing

operations (63,951) (78,783) (11,111) 5,283 50,523 7,127













Net loss (340,318) (1,004,684) (141,704) (386,823) (1,032,861) (145,678) Add: Share-based compensation expenses - 3,240 457 - 8,101 1,143 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,050 1,050 148 4,341 4,184 590 Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (41) (209) (29) (670) (833) (117) Add: Impairment loss on goodwill 147,116 593,748 83,744 147,116 593,748 83,744 Add: Impairment loss on intangible assets - 258,326 36,435 - 258,326 36,435 Add: Impairment loss on property and equipment 12,891 6,607 932 12,891 6,607 932 Add: Impairment loss on the long-term investments 2,613 - - 2,613 - - Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (55,240) (49,929) (7,042) (27,959) (163,791) (23,102) Adjusted net (loss)/income (121,449) (91,993) (12,975) (192,573) 1,063 151













Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (344,608) (987,863) (139,332) (395,134) (996,279) (140,519) Add: Share-based compensation expenses - 3,240 457 - 8,101 1,143 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,050 1,050 148 4,341 4,184 590 Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (41) (209) (29) (670) (833) (117) Add: Impairment loss on goodwill 147,116 579,827 81,781 147,116 579,827 81,781 Add: Impairment loss on intangible assets - 258,326 36,435 - 258,326 36,435 Add: Impairment loss on property and equipment 12,891 6,607 932 12,891 6,607 932 Add: Impairment loss on the long-term investments 2,613 - - 2,613 - - Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (59,197) (49,869) (7,034) (35,447) (144,505) (20,382) Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to

ordinary shareholders (121,782) (89,153) (12,574) (193,396) 4,438 627













Net loss (340,318) (1,004,684) (141,704) (386,823) (1,032,861) (145,678) Add: Interest expense, net (2,124) (392) (55) 5,452 1,315 185 Add: Income tax expense 55,301 (337) (48) 183,208 32,908 4,641 Add: Depreciation and amortization 14,293 11,808 1,665 63,598 48,796 6,882 Add: Share-based compensation expenses - 3,240 457 - 8,101 1,143 Add: Impairment loss on goodwill 147,116 593,748 83,744 147,116 593,748 83,744 Add: Impairment loss on intangible assets - 258,326 36,435 - 258,326 36,435 Add: Impairment loss on property and equipment 12,891 6,607 932 12,891 6,607 932 Add: Impairment loss on the long-term investments 2,613 - - 2,613 - - Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (55,240) (49,929) (7,042) (27,959) (163,791) (23,102) Adjusted EBITDA (54,988) (81,755) (11,532) 56,014 80,731 11,386













Weighted average shares used











in calculating adjusted net (loss)/income per

ordinary share:











—Basic and Diluted











Continuing operations 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 Discontinued operations 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795 118,669,795













Adjusted net (loss)/income per share

attributable











to ordinary shareholders











—Basic (1.03) (0.75) (0.11) (1.63) 0.04 0.01 —Diluted (1.03) (0.75) (0.11) (1.63) 0.04 0.01 Adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS











—Basic (4.12) (3.00) (0.44) (6.52) 0.16 0.04 —Diluted (4.12) (3.00) (0.44) (6.52) 0.16 0.04

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.