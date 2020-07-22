Bright Scholar Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter of FY2020

FOSHAN, China, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2020.

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 Financial Highlights



(in comparison to the same period of the last fiscal year):

RMB in million Except EPS and % Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change Revenue 739.4 692.8 6.7% Gross Profit 292.0 318.0 (8.2%) Gross Margin 39.5% 45.9% (6.4%) Operating Income 136.2 166.8 (18.4%) Operating Margin 18.4% 24.1% (5.7%) Net Income 68.0 137.4 (50.5%) Net Margin 9.2% 19.8% (10.6%)







Adjusted Gross Profit (1) 302.9 324.2 (6.6%) Adjusted Gross Margin (1) 41.0% 46.8% (5.8%) Adjusted Operating Income (2) 114.7 189.6 (39.5%) Adjusted Operating Margin (2) 15.5% 27.4% (11.9%) Adjusted Net Income (3) 46.6 160.2 (70.9%) Adjusted Net Margin (3) 6.3% 23.1% (16.8%) Adjusted EBITDA (4) 164.5 220.9 (25.5%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4) 22.2% 31.9% (9.7%)







Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share 0.64 1.13 (43.4%) Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (5) 0.46 1.32 (65.2%)

Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020 Financial Highlights



(in comparison to the same period of the last fiscal year):

RMB in million Except EPS and % Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change Revenue 2,714.4 1,851.4 46.6% Gross Profit 1,072.3 764.9 40.2% Gross Margin 39.5% 41.3% (1.8%) Operating Income 479.6 345.0 39.0% Operating Margin 17.7% 18.6% (0.9%) Net Income 312.8 300.9 4.0% Net Margin 11.5% 16.3% (4.8%)







Adjusted Gross Profit (1) 1,105.2 778.7 41.9% Adjusted Gross Margin (1) 40.7% 42.1% (1.4%) Adjusted Operating Income (2) 500.5 403.9 23.9% Adjusted Operating Margin (2) 18.4% 21.8% (3.4%) Adjusted Net Income (3) 333.6 359.8 (7.3%) Adjusted Net Margin (3) 12.3% 19.4% (7.1%) Adjusted EBITDA (4) 669.4 487.6 37.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4) 24.7% 26.3% (1.6%)







Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share 2.62 2.38 10.1% Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (5) 2.79 2.86 (2.4%)

______________________________________________________________________________________________

1. Adjusted gross profit/(loss) is defined as gross profit/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted gross margin is defined as adjusted gross profit/(loss) divided by revenue. 2. Adjusted operating income/(loss) is defined as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income/(loss) divided by revenue. 3. Adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted net margin is defined as adjusted net income/(loss) divided by revenue. 4. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. 5. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (net income/(loss) to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares or American depositary shares (each an "ADS"), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, on an as-converted basis.

For more information on these adjusted financial measures, please see the section captioned under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

(in comparison to the same period of the last fiscal year)

Domestic K-12 Schools

The domestic K-12 schools comprise our international schools, bilingual schools and kindergartens in China.

The average number of students increased by 9.2% for the third fiscal quarter and 10.6% for the nine-month period.

Revenue amounted to RMB434.8 million and accounted for 58.9% of total revenue in the third fiscal quarter. For the nine-month period, revenue increased by 3.7% to RMB1,552.1 million and accounted for 57.1% of total revenue.

and accounted for 58.9% of total revenue in the third fiscal quarter. For the nine-month period, revenue increased by 3.7% to and accounted for 57.1% of total revenue. For the third fiscal quarter, gross margin was 43.1% compared to 48.3%, and operating margin was 27.0% compared to 37.8%. For the nine-month period, gross margin was 42.3% compared to 42.3%, and operating margin was 28.8% as compared to 28.8%.

Overseas Schools

The overseas schools comprise our overseas schools including Bournemouth, St. Michael's, Bosworth and CATS.

The average number of students was 3,219 for the third fiscal quarter and 3,246 for the nine-month period.

Revenue amounted to RMB210.4 million and accounted for 28.5% of total revenue for the third fiscal quarter. For the nine-month period, revenue amounted to RMB766.8 million and accounted for 28.2% of total revenue for the same period.

and accounted for 28.5% of total revenue for the third fiscal quarter. For the nine-month period, revenue amounted to and accounted for 28.2% of total revenue for the same period. For the third fiscal quarter, gross margin was 29.9% and operating margin was 5.1%. For the nine-month period, gross margin was 36.7% and operating margin was 9.5%.

Complementary Education Services

The complementary education services comprise language training, overseas study counselling, career counselling, study tours and camps and others.

Revenue amounted to RMB94.2 million and accounted for 12.6% of total revenue. For the nine-month period, revenue increased by 23.1% to RMB395.5 million , and accounted for 14.7% of total revenue.

and accounted for 12.6% of total revenue. For the nine-month period, revenue increased by 23.1% to , and accounted for 14.7% of total revenue. For the third fiscal quarter, gross margin increased from 30.5% to 44.4%, and operating margin increased from (10.3%) to 14.7%. For the nine-month period, gross margin was 33.8% compared to 37.6%, and operating margin was 10.0% compared to 14.1%.

"Despite disruptions and short-term impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bright Scholar's performance during the third fiscal quarter has demonstrated our continued progress in executing our growth strategy and highlighted the resilience of our underlying business," said Jerry He, Executive Vice Chairman of Bright Scholar. "The revenue for the quarter was RMB739.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. Our net income was RMB68.0 million, which was negatively impacted by the mandatory closure of our schools, kindergartens and learning centers. For the nine-month period, the revenue was RMB2,714.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.6%. The adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA increased by 41.9%, 23.9% and 37.3% year-over-year, respectively."

"In these challenging times, we could not be more pleased with the resilience of demand for our domestic K-12 education services," said Wanmei Li, Chief Executive Officer of Domestic K-12 School business. "In comparison to the third quarter and nine months of the last fiscal year, the average student enrolment increased by 9.2% and 10.6% year-over-year, respectively."

"Our students continued to achieve remarkable academic outcomes." Ms. Li continued, "As of May 22, 2020, 93.6% of students in the 2020 graduating class of our international schools in China have received offers from the top 50 institutions including 6 offers from Oxbridge, 4 offers from University of Chicago, and 12 offers from UC Berkeley. Our collaboration with Country Garden remains very strong. As of the release date, we have entered into agreements with Country Garden and other partners to add 61 kindergartens and 8 schools to our school network with a total capacity of approximately 35,500 students in China."

"Since COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020, Complementary Education Service adjusted its business strategy promptly, moving some of the services online. The pandemic is now effectively under control in China, as people resume work and normal life, the class resumption rate of some business units has reached nearly 80%," said Zi Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Complementary Education Services. "While the full impact of this global pandemic remains uncertain and as such we will focus on the markets of which the epidemic has been contained, especially domestic market, to expand our business." Mr. Chen continued, "It's very important for us to seize the opportunity in this summer, and we will launch new products and services to strengthen our competitive market position."

"As a student-centered company, Bright Scholar has continuously been evolving to meet the changing needs of our students as we all navigate the unprecedented situation of COVID-19," Mr. He continued. "While these changes present challenges in the short term, we are focused on the significant opportunities presented to us by new technology and learning behaviour."

"In the quarter, we advanced two strategic initiatives to capitalize on these opportunities. Earlier in May, we announced the acquisition of 51% equity interests in Linstitute (the "institute"). The institute provides high-quality and outcome-focused online training services including Academic Olympiad, a comprehensive selection of academic courses, as well as other world-wide recognized international courses. In June, we announced the launch of our virtual "Future Global School" (the "virtual school") with online-merge-offline (OMO) model, which will be in operation from the beginning of FY21. The virtual school will deliver high quality international curriculums through an interactive and intelligent Learning Management System. It creates a new blended learning experience combining the best of classroom and online education that offers human connection between teachers and the students around the world. The expansion of our service offerings in utilizing technology to enhance access to high quality education will further strengthen our market leadership in the face of the pandemic as we usher a new age of learning."

Mr. He concluded, "While the pandemic is causing uncertainty and near-term impact, our revenue and profits continued to grow in the first 3 fiscal quarters and our long-term goals and strategy remain unchanged. We expect most of our business will bounce back stronger post COVID-19. Key secular megatrends driving our business remain intact and we remain committed to balancing operational discipline with continued investments in key strategic areas to drive long term growth."

"Our prudent financial management enabled us to have the financial flexibility to continue to invest in our business and return value to our shareholders. The Board of Directors has approved and declared a cash dividend of US$0.12 per ADS."

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MAY 31, 2020

Revenue

Revenue Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 434.8 58.9% 578.4 83.5% (24.8%) International Schools 242.9 32.9% 225.9 32.6% 7.6% Bilingual Schools 185.5 25.1% 195.1 28.2% (4.9%) Kindergartens 6.4 0.9% 157.4 22.7% (96.0%) Overseas Schools 210.4 28.5% 17.2 2.5% 1,126.6% Complementary Education 94.2 12.6% 97.2 14.0% (3.2%) Total 739.4 100.0% 692.8 100.0% 6.7%

Revenue for the quarter was RMB739.4 million, representing a 6.7% increase from RMB692.8 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. The changes in revenue is primarily contributed by an increase in overseas schools revenue, which was acquired in July 2019, partially offset by the decreased revenue in kindergartens due to the temporary mandatory closure of schools.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue for the quarter was RMB447.4 million, representing a 19.4% increase from RMB374.8 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit

Gross Profit Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (Margin %) (RMB in million) (Margin %)

Domestic K-12 Schools 187.4 43.1% 279.5 48.3% (33.0%) International Schools 127.3 52.4% 109.9 48.7% 15.9% Bilingual Schools 94.9 51.1% 88.5 45.4% 7.1% Kindergartens (34.8) (547.2%) 81.1 51.5% (143.0%) Overseas Schools 62.8 29.9% 8.9 51.4% 612.3% Complementary Education 41.8 44.4% 29.6 30.5% 40.8% Total 292.0 39.5% 318.0 45.9% (8.2%)

Gross profit for the quarter was RMB292.0 million, as compared to RMB318.0 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Gross margin was 39.5% for the quarter, as compared to 45.9% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted gross profit for the quarter was RMB302.9 million, as compared to RMB324.2 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Adjusted gross margin was 41.0% for the quarter, as compared to 46.8% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted SG&A Expenses (6)

SG&A Expenses Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in

million) (% of Total

Revenue) (RMB in

million) (% of Total

Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 70.3 9.6% 61.4 8.9% 14.5% International Schools 36.0 4.9% 19.4 2.8% 85.4% Bilingual Schools 21.1 2.9% 22.7 3.3% (7.2%) Kindergartens 13.2 1.8% 19.3 2.8% (31.6%) Overseas Schools 60.7 8.2% 11.2 1.6% 440.9% Complementary Education 28.5 3.8% 41.0 5.9% (30.7%) Unallocated Corporate Expenses (7) 6.8 0.9% 38.4 5.5% (82.3%) Total 166.3 22.5% 152.0 21.9% 9.4%

Adj. SG&A Expenses (6) Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in

million) (% of Total

Revenue) (RMB in m

illion) (% of Total

Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 69.2 9.4% 58.8 8.4% 17.9% International Schools 36.2 4.9% 19.0 2.7% 90.5% Bilingual Schools 20.4 2.8% 21.6 3.1% (5.4%) Kindergartens 12.6 1.7% 18.2 2.6% (30.4%) Overseas Schools 60.7 8.2% 11.2 1.6% 440.9% Complementary Education 28.3 3.8% 40.5 5.8% (30.1%) Unallocated Corporate Expenses (8) 40.4 5.5% 24.9 3.7% 61.7% Total 198.6 26.9% 135.4 19.5% 46.7%

______________________________________________________________________________________________

6. Adjusted SG&A expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expense. 7. Unallocated corporate expenses are mainly from headquarter, including staff cost, share-based compensation expense and other office expenses. 8. Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses is defined as unallocated corporate expenses excluding share-based compensation expense.

Total SG&A expenses for the quarter were RMB166.3 million, representing a 9.4% increase from RMB152.0 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Adjusted SG&A expenses for the quarter were RMB198.6 million, representing a 46.7% increase from RMB135.4 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Operating Income, Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Operating Income

Operating Income Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (Margin %) (RMB in million) (Margin %)

Domestic K-12 Schools 117.5 27.0% 218.4 37.8% (46.2%) International Schools 91.8 37.8% 90.5 40.1% 1.3% Bilingual Schools 74.0 39.9% 65.7 33.7% 12.6% Kindergartens (48.3) (757.7%) 62.2 39.5% (177.7%) Overseas Schools 10.6 5.1% (2.4) (14.0%) 541.7% Complementary Education 13.8 14.7% (10.0) (10.3%) 238.2% Unallocated Corporate Expenses (5.7) - (39.2) - 85.3% Total 136.2 18.4% 166.8 24.1% (18.4%)

Operating income for the quarter was RMB136.2 million, as compared to RMB166.8 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Operating margin was 18.4% for the quarter, as compared to 24.1% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted operating income for the quarter was RMB114.7 million, as compared to RMB189.6 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Adjusted operating margin was 15.5% for the quarter, as compared to 27.4% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income for the quarter was RMB68.0 million, as compared to RMB137.4 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was RMB46.6 million, as compared to RMB160.2 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Earnings per ordinary share/ADS and Adjusted Earnings per ordinary share/ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders for the quarter were RMB0.64 and RMB0.64, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of RMB1.13 and RMB1.13, respectively, for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders for the quarter were RMB0.46 and RMB0.46, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of RMB1.32 and RMB1.32, respectively, for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was RMB164.5 million, as compared to RMB220.9 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2020

Revenue

Revenue Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 1,552.1 57.1% 1,496.9 80.9% 3.7% International Schools 695.5 25.6% 590.7 31.9% 17.7% Bilingual Schools 573.2 21.1% 519.6 28.1% 10.3% Kindergartens 283.4 10.4% 386.6 20.9% (26.7%) Overseas Schools 766.8 28.2% 33.3 1.8% 2,204.4% Complementary Education 395.5 14.7% 321.2 17.3% 23.1% Total 2,714.4 100.0% 1,851.4 100.0% 46.6%

Revenue for the period was RMB2,714.4 million, representing a 46.6% increase from RMB1,851.4 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue for the period was RMB1,642.1 million, representing a 51.1% increase from RMB1,086.6 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit

Gross Profit Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (Margin %) (RMB in million) (Margin %)

Domestic K-12 Schools 657.3 42.3% 633.1 42.3% 3.8% International Schools 321.5 46.2% 252.2 42.7% 27.5% Bilingual Schools 253.2 44.2% 205.9 39.6% 23.0% Kindergartens 82.6 29.1% 175.0 45.3% (52.8%) Overseas Schools 281.2 36.7% 11.0 32.9% 2,467.3% Complementary Education 133.8 33.8% 120.8 37.6% 10.7% Total 1,072.3 39.5% 764.9 41.3% 40.2%

Gross profit for the period was RMB1,072.3 million, representing a 40.2% increase from RMB764.9 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Gross margin was 39.5% for the period, as compared to 41.3% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted gross profit for the period was RMB1,105.2 million, representing a 41.9% increase from RMB778.7 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Adjusted gross margin was 40.7% for the period, as compared to 42.1% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted SG&A Expenses (6)

SG&A Expenses Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 213.2 7.8% 205.8 11.2% 3.6% International Schools 85.3 3.1% 71.9 3.9% 18.6% Bilingual Schools 74.1 2.7% 75.0 4.1% (1.2%) Kindergartens 53.8 2.0% 58.9 3.2% (8.7%) Overseas Schools 216.8 8.0% 14.5 0.8% 1,398.8% Complementary Education 96.4 3.6% 83.4 4.5% 15.5% Unallocated Corporate Expenses (7) 82.1 3.0% 128.2 6.9% (36.0%) Total 608.5 22.4% 431.9 23.4% 40.9%

Adj. SG&A Expenses (6) Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 209.4 7.7% 198.1 10.7% 5.7% International Schools 85.0 3.1% 70.7 3.8% 20.3% Bilingual Schools 72.2 2.7% 71.7 3.9% 0.6% Kindergartens 52.2 1.9% 55.7 3.0% (6.1%) Overseas Schools 216.8 8.0% 14.5 0.8% 1,398.8% Complementary Education 95.4 3.5% 79.5 4.3% 20.0% Unallocated Corporate Expenses (8) 99.0 3.6% 94.8 5.1% 4.3% Total 620.6 22.8% 386.9 20.9% 60.4%

______________________________________________________________________________________________

6. Adjusted SG&A expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expense. 7. Unallocated corporate expenses are mainly from headquarter, including staff cost, share-based compensation expense and other office expenses. 8. Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses is defined as unallocated corporate expenses excluding share-based compensation expense.

Total SG&A expenses for the period were RMB608.5 million, representing a 40.9% increase from RMB431.9 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Adjusted SG&A expenses for the period were RMB620.6 million, representing a 60.4% increase from RMB386.9 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Operating Income, Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Operating Income

Operating Income Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended May 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (Margin %) (RMB in million) (Margin %)

Domestic K-12 Schools 446.5 28.8% 431.3 28.8% 3.5% International Schools 236.7 34.0% 182.2 30.8% 29.9% Bilingual Schools 179.8 31.4% 131.3 25.3% 36.9% Kindergartens 30.0 10.6% 117.8 30.4% (74.5%) Overseas Schools 72.9 9.5% (3.5) (10.6%) 2,177.1% Complementary Education 39.5 10.0% 45.3 14.1% (12.9%) Unallocated Corporate Expenses (79.3) - (128.1) - 38.0% Total 479.6 17.7% 345.0 18.6% 39.0%

Operating income for the period was RMB479.6 million, representing a 39.0% increase from RMB345.0 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Operating margin was 17.7% for the period, as compared to 18.6% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted operating income for the period was RMB500.5 million, representing an 23.9% increase from RMB403.9 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Adjusted operating margin was 18.4% for the period, as compared to 21.8% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income for the period was RMB312.8 million, representing a 4.0% increase as compared to RMB300.9 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted net income for the period was RMB333.6 million, as compared to RMB359.8 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Earnings per ordinary share/ADS and Adjusted Earnings per ordinary share/ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders for the period were RMB2.62 and RMB2.62, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of RMB2.38 and RMB2.38, respectively, for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders for the period were RMB2.79 and RMB2.79, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of RMB2.86 and RMB2.86, respectively, for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was RMB669.4 million, representing a 37.3% increase from RMB487.6 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Cash and Working Capital

As of May 31, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB2,092.0 million (US$293.2 million), as compared to RMB2,433.4 million as of February 29, 2020. As of May 31, 2020, we also have short-term investments of RMB1,966.1 million (US$275.6 million). For the nine months ended May 31, 2020, the Company's capital expenditure was approximately RMB107.3 million, up 2.1% compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

REAFFIRMS REVISED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING AUGUST 31, 2020

The Company reaffirms its revised guidance for the 2020 fiscal year and expects its revenue to be in a range of RMB3.37 billion and RMB3.47 billion for the 2020 fiscal year, representing a year-over-year growth of 31% to 35%, and its average student enrolment to be between approximately 51,800 and 52,800, representing a year-over-year increase of 11% to 13%.

This guidance is based on the current market and operating conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of such market and operating conditions and market demand, which are all subject to change.

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenue generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). However, periodic reports made to shareholders will include current period amounts translated into U.S. dollars using the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date, for the convenience of readers. Translations of balances in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, and the related condensed consolidated statements of operations, and cash flows from RMB into U.S. dollars as of and for the quarter and nine-month period ended May 31, 2020 are solely for the convenience of the readers and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1348, representing the noon buying rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on May 29, 2020. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on May 29, 2020 or at any other rate.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, including primarily adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted SG&A, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders basic and diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted gross profit/(loss) as gross profit/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit/(loss) divided by revenue. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense, and adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets and adjusted net margin as adjusted net income/(loss) divided by revenue. We define adjusted SG&A as selling, general and administration expense excluding share-based compensation expense. We define adjusted operating income/(loss) as net operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets and adjusted operating margin as adjusted operating income/(loss) divided by revenue. Additionally, we define adjusted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted, as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (net income/(loss) to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares or American depositary shares (each an "ADS"), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, on an as-converted basis.

We incur amortization expense of intangible assets related to various acquisitions that have been made in recent years. These intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition. We believe that exclusion of these expenses allows greater comparability of operating results that are consistent over time for the Company's newly-acquired and long-held business as the related intangibles does not have significant connection to the growth of the business. Therefore, we provide additional exclusion of amortization of intangible assets to redefine adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), and adjusted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted.

We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Such non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted SG&A, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders basic and diluted. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expense, and without considering the impact of non-operating items such as interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit and share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization; and share-based compensation expense, have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income/(loss). Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, dedicated to providing quality international education to global students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. As of May 31, 2020, Bright Scholar operated 80 schools across ten provinces in China and eight schools overseas, covering the breadth of K-12 academic needs of its students. In the nine months ended May 31, 2020, Bright Scholar had an average of 51,970 students enrolled at its schools.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands)





















As of





August 31,

May 31,





2019

2020





RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents 3,246,995

1,000,978

140,295



Restricted cash 18,019

1,089,596

152,716



Short-term investments(1) 241,270

1,966,139

275,570



Accounts receivable 21,528

50,296

7,049



Amounts due from related parties 10,652

22,606

3,168



Other receivables, deposits and other assets 177,150

222,168

31,139



Inventories 26,234

29,596

4,148

Total current assets 3,741,848

4,381,379

614,085



Restricted cash - non current -

1,400

195



Property and equipment, net 899,510

1,070,112

149,985



Land use rights, net 88,204

86,608

12,139



Intangible assets, net 552,011

573,365

80,362



Goodwill 2,090,078

2,236,832

313,510



Long-term investments 28,455

13,491

1,891



Prepayment for construction contract 5,251

1,528

214



Deferred tax assets, net 30,333

19,777

2,772



Deposit for acquisition 338,585

-

-



Other non-current assets 13,362

12,840

1,800



Operating lease right-of-use assets -

1,988,949

278,767

Total non-current assets 4,045,789

6,004,902

841,635 TOTAL ASSETS 7,787,637

10,386,281

1,455,720















_____________________________________________________________________________________________ 1. As of May 31, 2020, part of short-term investments principal are guaranteed by related parties of the Company.

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands)





















As of





August 31,

May 31,





2019

2020





RMB

RMB

USD LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB

32,842 and RMB 24,629 as of August 31, 2019 and May 31,

2020, respectively) 94,295

100,639

14,105



Amounts due to related parties (including amounts due to related

parties of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright

Scholar Education of RMB 76,117 and RMB 44,536 as of

August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2020, respectively) 110,038

78,448

10,995



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued

expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB 364,734

and RMB 336,045as of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2020,

respectively) 615,082

604,309

84,696



Short term loan (including short term loan of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of nil and RMB

7,500 as of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2020, respectively) 50,000

938,611

131,554



Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education

of RMB 50,968 and RMB 62,423 as of August 31, 2019 and

May 31, 2020, respectively) 93,479

136,452

19,125



Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB

1,157,774 and RMB 629,446 as of August 31, 2019 and May

31, 2020, respectively) 1,529,137

754,673

105,774



Refund liabilities (including refund liabilities of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB

19,132 and RMB 145,503 as of August 31, 2019 and May 31,

2020, respectively) 20,259

211,779

29,683



Operating lease liabilities (including operating lease liabilities of

the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar

Education of nil and RMB 33,023 as of August 31, 2019 and

May 31, 2020, respectively) -

204,603

28,677

Total current liabilities 2,512,290

3,029,514

424,609



















Non-current portion of deferred revenue (including non-current

portion of deferred revenue of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to Bright Scholar Education of nil and RMB 1,700 as

of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2020, respectively) -

3,201

449



Deferred tax liabilities, net (including deferred tax liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education

of RMB 35,895 and RMB 32,704 as of August 31, 2019 and

May 31, 2020, respectively) 53,689

58,427

8,189



Other non-current liability due to related parties (including non-

current liabilities due to related parties of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB 21,736

and RMB 21,326 as of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2020,

respectively) 21,736

21,326

2,989



Other non-current liability due to third parties (including non-

current liabilities due to third parties of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB 7,621

and RMB 11,254 as of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2020,

respectively) 10,654

12,983

1,820



Bonds payable 2,106,000

2,098,981

294,189



Long term loan (including long term loan of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of nil and RMB

77,500 as of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2020, respectively) -

77,500

10,862



Operating lease liabilities (including operating lease liabilities of

the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar

Education of nil and RMB 231,516 as of August 31, 2019 and

May 31, 2020, respectively) -

1,817,869

254,789

Total non-current liabilities 2,192,079

4,090,287

573,287 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,704,369

7,119,801

997,896















______________________________________________________________________________________________









1. As of May 31, 2020, part of short-term investments principal are guaranteed by related parties of the Company.































As of





August 31,

May 31,





2019

2020





RMB

RMB

USD EQUITY















Share capital 8

8

1



Additional paid-in capital 2,105,189

1,966,160

275,573



Statutory reserves 64,945

64,945

9,103



Accumulated other comprehensive income 78,955

95,461

13,380



Accumulated retained earnings 472,339

784,078

109,895

Shareholders' equity 2,721,436

2,910,652

407,952

Non-controlling interests 361,832

355,828

49,872

Total equity 3,083,268

3,266,480

457,824 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 7,787,637

10,386,281

1,455,720

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)

























Three Months Ended May 31,

Nine Months Ended May 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD























Revenue 692,825

739,390

103,631

1,851,445

2,714,384

380,443 Cost of revenue (374,784)

(447,427)

(62,711)

(1,086,561)

(1,642,122)

(230,157) Gross profit 318,041

291,963

40,920

764,884

1,072,262

150,286 Selling, general and administrative expenses (152,035)

(166,304)

(23,309)

(431,937)

(608,537)

(85,291) Other operating income 815

10,497

1,471

12,007

15,883

2,226 Operating income 166,821

136,156

19,082

344,954

479,608

67,221 Interest income/(expense), net 10,081

(43,086)

(6,039)

32,290

(106,304)

(14,899) Investment income 5,593

12,978

1,819

15,736

54,570

7,648 Other expenses (2,376)

(2,546)

(356)

(5,803)

(2,676)

(375)























Income before income taxes and share of equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates 180,119

103,502

14,506

387,177

425,198

59,595 Income tax expense (42,672)

(35,477)

(4,972)

(86,276)

(112,168)

(15,721) Share of equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates (33)

(19)

(3)

(17)

(252)

(35)























Net income 137,414

68,006

9,531

300,884

312,778

43,839

Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests 761

(8,791)

(1,232)

7,861

(2,065)

(289)

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 136,653

76,797

10,763

293,023

314,843

44,128























Net earnings per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders





















—Basic 1.13

0.64

0.09

2.38

2.62

0.37 —Diluted 1.13

0.64

0.09

2.38

2.62

0.37























Weighted average shares used in

calculating net earnings per ordinary share:



















—Basic 120,901,587

119,981,400

119,981,400

122,908,466

120,331,525

120,331,525 —Diluted 121,010,564

119,981,400

119,981,400

122,996,539

120,331,525

120,331,525

























BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands)

























Three Months Ended May 31,

Nine Months Ended May 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (78,206)

(211,310)

(29,617)

182,517

(111,576)

(15,639) Net cash used in investing activities (300,129)

(214,278)

(30,033)

(837,538)

(1,756,712)

(246,217) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (124,658)

51,901

7,274

(467,221)

705,541

98,887 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 37,175

32,223

4,516

15,241

(10,293)

(1,443) Net change in cash and cash equivalents,

and restricted cash (465,818)

(341,464)

(47,860)

(1,107,001)

(1,173,040)

(164,412) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

at beginning of the period 2,522,898

2,433,438

341,066

3,164,081

3,265,014

457,618 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

at end of the period 2,057,080

2,091,974

293,206

2,057,080

2,091,974

293,206

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)





























Three Months Ended May 31,

Nine Months Ended May 31,



2019

2020

2019

2020



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD























Gross profit 318,041

291,963

40,920

764,884

1,072,262

150,286

Add: Amortization of intangible assets 6,187

10,896

1,527

13,832

32,891

4,610 Adjusted gross profit 324,228

302,859

42,447

778,716

1,105,153

154,896

























Operating income 166,821

136,156

19,082

344,954

479,608

67,221

Add: Share-based compensation expense 16,623

(32,336)

(4,532)

45,065

(12,037)

(1,687)

Add: Amortization of intangible assets 6,187

10,896

1,527

13,832

32,891

4,610 Adjusted operating income 189,631

114,716

16,077

403,851

500,462

70,144

























Net income 137,414

68,006

9,531

300,884

312,778

43,839

Add: Share-based compensation expense 16,623

(32,336)

(4,532)

45,065

(12,037)

(1,687)

Add: Amortization of intangible assets 6,187

10,896

1,527

13,832

32,891

4,610 Adjusted net income 160,224

46,566

6,526

359,781

333,632

46,762

























Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 136,653

76,797

10,763

293,023

314,843

44,128

Add: Share-based compensation expense 16,623

(32,336)

(4,532)

45,065

(12,037)

(1,687)

Add: Amortization of intangible assets 6,187

10,896

1,527

13,832

32,891

4,610























Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 159,463

55,357

7,758

351,920

335,697

47,051

























Net income 137,414

68,006

9,531

300,884

312,778

43,839

Less: Interest income/(expense), net 10,081

(43,086)

(6,039)

32,290

(106,304)

(14,899)

Add: Income tax expense 42,672

35,477

4,972

86,276

112,168

15,721

Add: Depreciation and amortization 34,272

50,259

7,044

87,642

150,229

21,056

Add: Share-based compensation expense 16,623

(32,336)

(4,532)

45,065

(12,037)

(1,687) Adjusted EBITDA 220,900

164,492

23,054

487,577

669,442

93,828

























Selling, general and administrative expenses 152,035

166,304

23,309

431,937

608,537

85,291

Less: Share-based compensation expense 16,623

(32,336)

(4,532)

45,065

(12,037)

(1,687) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 135,412

198,640

27,841

386,872

620,574

86,978

























Weighted averageshares used

in calculating earnings per ordinary share:





















—Basic 120,901,587

119,981,400

119,981,400

122,908,466

120,331,525

120,331,525 —Diluted 121,010,564

119,981,400

119,981,400

122,996,539

120,331,525

120,331,525

























Adjusted net earnings per share attributable

to ordinary shareholders





















—Basic 1.32

0.46

0.06

2.86

2.79

0.39 —Diluted 1.32

0.46

0.06

2.86

2.79

0.39

