Bright Scholar Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal 2018

FOSHAN, China, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), the largest operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China*, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 14, 2018. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.brightscholar.com. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to shareholders upon request.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is the largest operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China*. The Company is dedicated to providing quality international education to Chinese students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education overseas. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. As of December 14, 2018, Bright Scholar operated 66 schools covering the breadth of K-12 academic needs of its students across eight provinces in China. In the 2018 school year, Bright Scholar had an average of 36,679 students enrolled at its schools.

* In terms of student enrollment as of August 31, 2018, according to an industry report commissioned by Bright Scholar and prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2018.

