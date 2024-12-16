Bright Scholar Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

CAMBRIDGE, England and FOSHAN, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 13, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.brightscholar.com/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a premier global education service Group. The Company primarily provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education.

