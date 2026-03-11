Bright Smiles Miami Welcomes Orthodontist Dr. Cassandra Iglesias to Its Miami Practice

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Smiles Miami is pleased to announce that Dr. Cassandra Iglesias has joined the practice, expanding its ability to provide comprehensive pediatric dental and orthodontic care for families throughout the Miami area.

"Welcoming an orthodontist into our practice allows us to provide truly comprehensive care under one roof," said Melanie Kucharski-Kalb, DMD, dentist and owner of Bright Smiles Miami. "It means we can guide our patients' smiles from early dental health through proper alignment and long-term function. Our team works closely together with the same approach to care, and for families, this means fewer referrals, more convenience, and the peace of mind of knowing their child's dental and orthodontic care are in good hands."

Dr. Cassandra Iglesias brings specialized orthodontic training and a patient-centered approach to Bright Smiles Miami. Her focus is on helping children and adolescents achieve healthy, well-aligned smiles through thoughtful treatment planning and modern orthodontic techniques.

With experience treating a wide range of orthodontic needs, Dr. Iglesias provides individualized care designed to support both dental function and long-term oral health. She emphasizes clear communication with patients and families to ensure comfort and confidence throughout the orthodontic process.

Dr. Iglesias is committed to creating positive dental experiences for children while delivering high-quality orthodontic care in a welcoming environment. Her philosophy aligns closely with Bright Smiles Miami's mission of supporting healthy smiles from an early age through adolescence.

Bright Smiles Miami is a pediatric-focused dental practice dedicated to creating a fun, friendly, and stress-free environment for children. The practice emphasizes preventive care and education to help young patients develop healthy oral habits that last a lifetime.

Serving families throughout the Miami community, Bright Smiles Miami combines advanced dental technology with compassionate care. By offering pediatric dentistry and orthodontic services in one location, the practice is able to deliver coordinated, convenient care for growing smiles.

"I am excited to join Bright Smiles Miami and become part of a team that is so dedicated to children's dental health," said Dr. Iglesias. "The opportunity to collaborate closely with the pediatric dental team allows for a seamless approach to care, and I look forward to helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles."

Bright Smiles Miami provides comprehensive pediatric dental and orthodontic services designed to support oral health at every stage, including:

Pediatric and preventive dentistry

Orthodontic care

Early orthodontic evaluations

Braces and clear aligners

Dental cleanings and exams

Restorative dental treatments

Pediatric dental emergencies

About Bright Smiles Miami

Bright Smiles Miami is a pediatric dental practice committed to providing compassionate, comprehensive care in a child-friendly environment. Located at 2555 SW 8th St, Suite 201, Miami, FL 33135, the practice offers preventive dentistry, restorative care, and orthodontic services designed to support healthy smiles as children grow. Additional information is available at https://www.brightsmilesmiami.com/, and appointments may be scheduled by calling (305) 428-2878.

SOURCE Bright Smiles Miami