Bright Spots & Landmines, a Revolutionary Diabetes Book, Passes 50,000 copies

Bright Spots & Landmines remains available as a free digital download (or name-your-own donation), as well as priced at $6 at-cost at Amazon.com. To date, more than 50% of copies have been distributed for free, in line with The diaTribe Foundation's commitment to access.

Kelly L. Close, founder and chair of The diaTribe Foundation, wrote the foreword for Bright Spots & Landmines. "This incredible book reimagines how to live well with diabetes and prediabetes. Adam combines vast medical research with his own diabetes experience, producing that rare crossover book that has scientific heft and broad accessibility. Bright Spots & Landmines is an authoritative, inspiring treatise on how we as individuals, and a country, can tackle this public health crisis."

In April, a new mmol/L version of Bright Spots & Landmines launched as a free digital download and in paperback at Amazon UK and Amazon Canada.

About The diaTribe Foundation

The diaTribe Foundation, founded in 2013, is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes and prediabetes, and advocating for action. Join the diaTribe now and read more at www.diatribe.org.

