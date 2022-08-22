Bright Star Studios Appoints Leadership Team as It Prepares The Studio for Next Stage of Global Growth

CEO and Founder Mark Laursen appoints Bright Star industry powerhouses: Co-Founder Joris Huijbregts named Chief Development Officer. Mo Fadl joins as Chief Publishing Officer, Amber Sutera (Vice President of Marketing) and Christophe Celard (Vice President of Operations) among other significant leadership additions across Player Experience and Business Development.

The new leadership additions bring diverse experience across gaming, entertainment and tech, as the global gaming studio prepares for significant growth.

AARHUS, Denmark, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Star Studios , a global game development studio, announces several new additions to its leadership team slated to accelerate company growth and community momentum. The studio is developing their flagship MMORPG title, Ember Sword, a modern rewrite of the games industry business model, which brings a player-owned economy and the community together in a unique and engaging cooperative role playing universe.

Bright Star Studios

Co-Founder Joris Huijbregts is named Chief Development Officer. New additions include Mo Fadl as Chief Publishing Officer, Amber Sutera as VP of Marketing, Sinisa Vuckovic as in-game Art Director, Max Zimnukhov as Game Director, Christophe Celard as VP of Operations, and Thomas Hector as VP of Infrastructure, amongst other leadership roles across Community and Player Experience and Business Development.

Hailing from brands such as Blizzard, Riot Games, King, Digital Arrow, Discovery, CD Projekt Red, and Disney, the newly appointed leadership team brings a wealth of experience and passion to the gaming studio. The team plans to focus on Bright Star's dedicated community and support the creation of next-generation, original MMO game franchise experiences utilizing Bright Star's own proprietary engine.

"It's time for MMOs to evolve. We see the growth of our leadership team as the next step in our promise to build the best gaming experiences we can. We take the commitment from our partners and the trust from our growing community very seriously. With top tier talent on board, we are in a great position to deliver incredible next gen MMO franchises, starting with Ember Sword ," says Mark Laursen, CEO of Bright Star Studios.

"Our products and tools solve three major issues for MMORPGs today: high-friction gameplay, closed markets and low engagement. Whereas traditional publisher-led MMOs make it cumbersome and time-consuming to download a game, our technology allows players to access their game directly and start playing in a matter of seconds – whether from a browser, desktop or mobile device." says Joris Huijbregts, Chief Development Officer.

The studio's highly anticipated flagship MMORPG, Ember Sword - a unique take on the genre which brings together the power of a player-owned economy and unique community-led and frictionless PvP and PVE player experience to fans - is currently in development and Bright Star is expected to announce availability in 2023.

"Gaming is one of the few hobbies, or rather a lifestyle, which allows you the opportunity to dive into a world where you can be anyone or anything — no matter who you are, where you live, or what your social standing is. You can become a friend, a foe, a hero, a legend and you can accomplish anything together. We want to build experiences which will last a lifetime." says Mo Fadl, Chief Publishing Officer.

With close to 3 billion people now playing games globally, one thing is very clear; the industry is just getting started and Bright Star Studios is poised to make waves.

About Bright Star Studios

Bright Star Studios is a global independent game development studio crafting next generation original MMO franchise experiences utilizing its own proprietary engine.

We are led by a diverse team of award-winning venture founders, former world champion pro-players and entertainment professionals who come with decades of game industry experience. We are innovators who are carving a new path forward for MMORPGs across PC, Browser, and Mobile. The studio's mission is to rewrite the games industry with a new model that favors the community through diverse gameplay, instant playability and a leading platform which supports the player economy.

The studio is currently developing their flagship MMORPG title, Ember Sword, a modern rewrite of the games industry business model which brings a player-owned economy and the community together in a unique and engaging cooperative role playing universe.

About Ember Sword

Ember Sword is a social sandbox MMORPG taking place in a player-driven universe where the adventure finds you. Built by a team of imaginative artists, engineers and game designers, Ember Sword offers a unique community-led frictionless PvP and PVE player experience, and allows the community to have true ownership of their digital assets.

