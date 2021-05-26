Bright Star Studios secures $2M investment ahead of Ember Sword's first land sale on May 27th

AARHUS, Denmark, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Star Studios today announced that it has secured over $2 million in funding from multiple investors for its forthcoming free-to-play MMORPG (massively-multiplayer online roleplaying game) Ember Sword. This investment comes ahead of the game's first Solarwood land sale of 12,000 plots on May 27th. Bright Star Studios intends to use the funding to further Ember Sword's development, enabling it to deliver on its vision of a high-quality and immersive player-first gaming experience supported by an innovative play-to-earn economy powered by the blockchain.

Bright Star Studios was founded in 2018 by games-industry veterans and MMO fanatics, including Joris Huijbregts, Mark Laursen, Sage Durain and Loren Roosendaal. Their goal is to shun the usual pay-to-win mechanics and loot boxes common to free-to-play games and instead develop a player-driven economy that allows gamers to earn rewards through in-game activities, including the creation of unique, tradable NFT items. Ember Sword is Bright Star Studios flagship project and is being built as a love letter to MMORPG gamers. Players will find all the things they expect from an immersive MMORPG, including freeform sandbox gameplay, an immersive world and storyline, PvP and PvE combat, a functioning economy, complex character skill progression and an AI manager that directs gameplay to enhance player experience.

Driven by the blockchain, this play-to-earn vision has caught the attention of investment groups, such as Dialectic, Mechanism Capital, Delphi Digital, Animoca Brands, Yield Guild, DeFiance Capital, Coingecko Ventures, Weak Simp Capital and other acknowledged angel investors who have backed the Danish company with over $2 million. This capital represents an investment in Bright Star Studios and its continued production of Ember Sword's groundbreaking digital economy, particularly land and tokens.

Ember Sword's first-ever public land sale will make 12,000 of 40,000 plots from the in-game nation of Solarwood available for purchase. Solarwood is one of four nations in Ember Sword's vast world of Thanabus. The game will be available via client and browser, meaning that players can enter the rich MMORPG world and economy in seconds, thereby ensuring a frictionless experience without compromising on visuals. Players can discover more about the land sale and the different plots available at https://embersword.com/ before it begins on May 27th at 18:00 CEST.

Website: https://embersword.com/

Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-dEHwiKgR0fkp6g1cq-pbVvMCfBAD5Fj

Medium: https://medium.com/embersword

Discord: https://discord.gg/EmberSword

About Bright Star Studio:

Bright Star Studios is a passionate team of Award-Winning Venture Founders, former Pro-Players, World Champions, Game Industry Veterans and MMO fanatics carving a new path forward for MMORPGs across PC, Browser, and Mobile through a modern rewrite of the games industry business models in favour of the user, exciting competitive gameplay, and instant playability. Ember Sword is our love letter to MMORPG gamers across the world.

About Ember Sword:

Ember Sword has the fast-paced combat of aRPGs, combined with the isometric view and skill-based abilities of MOBAs, set in a persistent MMORPG fantasy universe. Ember Sword has pioneered a new MMORPG ecosystem for ownership of in-game items and trust-based Player-to-Player trading, built on three core principles:

Decentralised ownership of cosmetic items and the premium currency A distributed trustless system that prohibits fraud when trading cosmetic items No limits, which means cosmetics can freely be traded in-game as well as on third-party marketplaces

About Dialectic:

Dialectic is a Swiss-based multi-family office focused on alternative assets and opaque markets. Dialectic takes a very differentiated approach to family office management and asset allocations. Dialectic is the leading investor at the cross-section of digital scarce items in games and cryptoeconomics.

SOURCE Bright Star Studios