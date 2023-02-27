Bright Stars "Night at the Circus" Inspires Children with Multi-Abled Performers

Event Raises Over $380,000 for Easterseals DC MD VA

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was an incredible night at the circus on Saturday, performed by a multi-abled troupe and raising money for the local Easterseals organization.

A signature Easterseals respite event, Bright Stars "Night at the Circus" celebrated its 25th year of in-person entertainment for children with disabilities and their families. Presented by M&T Bank, this year's Bright Stars raised over $380,000 to support the life-changing programs that bring about the Easterseals vision of a hopeful, inclusive community.

Partnering with Easterseals for a second year, Omnium: A Bold New Circus dazzled with acrobats and other performers who harnessed the power of possibility and the strength of inclusion. The diverse, multi-abled cast inspired the children in attendance to see that nothing is impossible, while their parents enjoyed a free and fun-filled family outing.

The funds raised at Bright Stars help support Easterseals programs around the Washington, DC – Maryland – Northern Virginia area. Services are provided for children, adults, military families, and caregivers and include families like Mali and Beck.

Mali's son Beck was diagnosed with autism at age two and a half. He was nonverbal and had challenges with behavior and communication. Mali enrolled him in an Easterseals Child Development Center, where teachers and early intervention therapists worked together to help Beck reach his potential. Beck is now 8 years old and thriving, in part because of the care and support that both he and his mom received from Easterseals.

"When I did a walkthrough in the Child Development Center, I saw kids of all abilities playing together. It was a diverse and happy environment. I was so happy to finally access the services he needed," says Mali.

