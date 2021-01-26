Bright Talent Launches Bright Experience Live HR Help Desk and Consulting Services
Following the IT helpdesk model, Bright Experience supports the human resources function by connecting employees and candidates with an on-demand, experienced HR associate to answer their needs via live omnichannel technology
TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced the launch of Bright Experience, a new live HR helpdesk and consulting service. Bright Experience helps companies elevate their candidate and employee experience by providing on-demand, concierge-level human resources services staffed by experienced HR professionals. Services are subscription-based, configured to each company's needs, and are delivered via advanced omnichannel help desk software. All communications take place with real HR people – never with A.I. chat bots.
"With the pandemic and a distributed workforce, the HR function has never been more important, yet we've been hearing HR teams are being stretched thin, often not adequately resourced to handle it all," said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent and Bright Experience. "We expand HR's reach without adding headcount."
By applying a live IT help desk model to the human resources function, Bright Experience elevates the candidate and employee experience with frontline HR communications that are more timely and more personal than chat bots – and at less cost. The Experience Associates at Bright Experience work remotely and are trained in each client's culture and company practices while providing a responsive and compassionate human connection.
All connections start with chat and can transfer to phone or email if needed. Every connection is tracked to provide candidate and employee communication insights. Company policies, messages and open ticket statuses are managed in a central portal and services can be configured to work with existing HR information systems the client has in place. Implementation can take as little as 30 days.
About Bright Experience and Bright Talent
Bright Experience is a division of Bright Talent, Inc., a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Bright Experience live HR help desk and consulting services harness the goodness of people and best-in-class technology to deliver meaningful experiences for candidates and employees.
