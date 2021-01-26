Bright Talent Launches Bright Experience Live HR Help Desk and Consulting Services

Bright Experience on-demand HR help desk elevates candidate and employee experience with live, experienced HR pros. Tweet this

By applying a live IT help desk model to the human resources function, Bright Experience elevates the candidate and employee experience with frontline HR communications that are more timely and more personal than chat bots – and at less cost. The Experience Associates at Bright Experience work remotely and are trained in each client's culture and company practices while providing a responsive and compassionate human connection.

All connections start with chat and can transfer to phone or email if needed. Every connection is tracked to provide candidate and employee communication insights. Company policies, messages and open ticket statuses are managed in a central portal and services can be configured to work with existing HR information systems the client has in place. Implementation can take as little as 30 days.

For more information about Bright Experience, who we are and how we work, visit: brightexperience.com.

About Bright Experience and Bright Talent

Bright Experience is a division of Bright Talent, Inc., a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Bright Experience live HR help desk and consulting services harness the goodness of people and best-in-class technology to deliver meaningful experiences for candidates and employees.

