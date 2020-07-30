Bright Talent Provides Free Pandemic "Roadmap to Return to Workplace" Support

TUSTIN, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic consultancy helping HR teams and business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, has released a set of free Roadmap to Return to Workplace pandemic support tools and templates for the effective planning, implementation and communication of return-to-workplace efforts. These resources go beyond "what" and delve into "how," with project plans, workflows, policies, instructional details and communications plans.

"Implementing policy changes is relatively easy," said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. "But making real operational change happen is hard. You need more than tools to implement, you need an overarching plan for how it all fits together along with a clear communications plan. Otherwise, employees can quickly become overwhelmed or see only a disjointed effort at implementing practices."

Bright Talent's Roadmap to Return to Workplace toolkit provides downloadable project plans, workflows and templates that help HR and other company leaders put practices into place across five key areas:

Establishing distancing and gathering restrictions Implementing an infectious disease plan Providing guidelines for remote work Conducting employee health and wellness checks (building resilience) Communicating with clarity and compassion in a time of rapid change

Bright Talent developed these resources based on their decades of experience working in human resources with hundreds of companies nationwide, from startups to large enterprises.

"As companies are returning to their workplaces, we are seeing a growing number of anxious HR people who are being tapped to rapidly serve as change managers, policy implementers and, often, internal communications as well – a combination of roles that may stretch beyond their experience and training," said German. "That's why we've created these on-demand tools to help walk them through the entire process to success."

Bright Talent has also launched a weekly Roadmap to Return to Workplace webinar series to help leaders navigate through this time of change and challenges.

For more information visit: brighttalent.com.

About Bright Talent

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. The company provides outsourced human resources services and subject matter expertise, project management, training services, recruiting services and experience services that help companies create best-in-class candidate and employee experiences.

