Bright Uro adds two industry pioneers to its Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Uro, a medical device company with a mission to transform care for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) through innovations in urodynamics, today announced the addition of two industry pioneers to its Board of Directors. Martha Goldberg Aronson, a 25-year industry veteran, joins the board as a Director, and Sanford Siegel, MD brings decades of urology and practice leadership experience to his new role as Board Advisor.

Ms. Goldberg Aronson, currently Lead Independent Director for ConMed Corporation, has held executive leadership roles at Ecolab, Hill-Rom and Medtronic. She led the Medtronic business that launched the highly successful InterStim sacral neuromodulation device. Dr. Siegel is the former CEO and Board Director at United Urology Group and was the founder and CEO of Chesapeake Urology Associates.

"I am excited to help Bright Uro achieve their vision by drawing on the experiences I've gained from working in the urology field along with Board roles throughout my career," said Ms. Goldberg Aronson. "The company's transformative product Glean represents a paradigm shift for the field and I believe in this world class team of passionate and committed professionals."

"Urodynamic diagnostic technology has advanced very little over the past 40 years and Glean is the first product I've seen that has the potential to revolutionize the field. Glean has the potential to remove many of the barriers to urodynamic testing that exist with legacy technologies," said Dr. Siegel, who is currently serving on the board of MDxHealth. "I truly believe it will increase access to care for patients and make it easy for clinicians to perform high-quality urodynamic studies, and I'm proud to join this effort."

"I am so grateful to have such accomplished and experienced additions to our Board," said Derek Herrera, founder and CEO of Bright Uro. "Martha and Dr. Siegel are both innovators and pioneers who have earned the highest respect in their fields. Their leadership and insight will be invaluable as we prepare to launch the Glean Urodynamics System in 2025."

About Bright Uro

Based in Irvine, Calif., Bright Uro's mission is to transform care of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) with its innovative technology that is poised to disrupt outdated urodynamics approaches. The Company's investigational Glean™ Urodynamics System is designed to enable wireless, catheter-free urodynamics monitoring, with the ultimate goal of improving patient comfort and clinical outcomes. For more information, visit www.brighturo.com.

