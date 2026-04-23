Bright Uro Launches Glean® Patient Registry to Create Urodynamic Intelligence™

The Glean Registry will help build a comprehensive data repository, enabling the company to generate meaningful insights for clinicians treating patients across the entire range of LUTD, including overactive bladder (OAB), stress urinary incontinence (SUI), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and neurogenic LUTD (NLUTD). Enrollment into the Registry is actively underway for current Glean users.

"This Registry reflects our commitment to building the most advanced diagnostic devices and data science for the field of urodynamics. The data we collect will enable us to teach algorithms what previously took years of education and experience. Ultimately, our goal is to use technology to usher in a new era for the field of urodynamics and this Registry will help ensure we deliver on our mission of providing a superior urodynamics experience for clinicians."

- Dr. Scott MacDiarmid, CMO, Bright Uro

Urodynamics evaluates how well the bladder, sphincters, and urethra store and release urine, and is central to diagnosing conditions affecting an estimated 80 million Americans1-4. The Registry aggregates de-identified patient data and clinician findings into a high-quality dataset to inform future device development and clinical research — and to power the development of Urodynamic Intelligence™, Bright Uro's proprietary AI and ML platform that produces trained algorithms that enhance the interpretation of urodynamic test results.

"Building Urodynamic Intelligence™ is only possible because Glean delivers clean, consistent signals from proprietary sensing mechanisms and a connected device ecosystem. This will allow us to quickly amass the largest repository of high-quality urodynamics data and develop the most impactful AI and ML algorithms in the field. Urodynamic Intelligence™ will help clinicians maximize the value of every test and reveal so much more about true, physiologic bladder function. To say this will change the game is an understatement."

- Derek Herrera, Founder and CEO, Bright Uro

The launch of the Glean Registry reflects Bright Uro's continued commitment to building the evidentiary foundation that market leadership demands. By establishing a durable, scalable data asset leveraging the only wireless, catheter-free urodynamics platform on the market, Bright Uro is positioning Glean to rapidly become the standard of care for urodynamic evaluation.

Urology practices currently using the Glean Urodynamics System are encouraged to contact [email protected] to enroll in the registry.

About Glean

The Glean® Urodynamics System is a urodynamic analyzer system that is intended to quantify the pressure and flow characteristics of the lower urinary tract. Glean is the first and only method to perform wireless, catheter-free urodynamics — delivering more accurate data, quicker proficiency for clinical staff and a more dignified patient experience. The system can be used in adult patients only to perform standard urodynamic tests such as uroflow, cystometrogram, urethral pressure profile, and micturition studies. The major application of urodynamics is the diagnosis of uncontrolled loss of urine (incontinence), abnormal urinary retention, or neurological cases of micturition disorder. The device is intended to be used as medical diagnostic equipment.

Bright Uro has obtained an exclusive licensing agreement from Cleveland Clinic for technology Cleveland Clinic developed in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Case Western Reserve University, and Parker Hannifin Corporation. For more information, visit www.GleanUDS.com.

About Bright Uro

Based in Irvine, Calif., Bright Uro's mission is to offer a superior urodynamics experience by building the most advanced diagnostic devices and data science for urodynamics. Founded in 2021 by Derek Herrera — a Marine Raider Special Operations Officer who was paralyzed in combat and went on to become a medical device entrepreneur — Bright Uro is committed to becoming the most trusted and reliable partner for clinicians and patients during their time of need. For more information, visit www.GleanUDS.com.

References:

Stewart WF, et al. World J Urol. 2003;20:327–336. NIDDK, NIH. Urologic Diseases in America Annual Data Report. April 26, 2024. Dorsher PT, et al. Adv Urol. 2012;2012:816274. Lee UJ, et al. J Urol. 2021;205(6):1718–1724.

SOURCE Bright Uro