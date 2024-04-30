BrightCheck Introduces an AI Solution for Online Platforms to Combat Fraudsters

Bright also added, "As fraudsters and bad actors get more sophisticated, especially with deep fake Artificial Intelligence, BrightCheck Pro enhances traditional photo verification methods. Our AI fraud detection feature empowers platforms to proactively enhance user safety."

What is BrightCheck Pro?

BrightCheck Pro, an online safety solution for platforms, offers real-time verification of user identities, criminal records, and provides fraud risk scores in real-time.

By accessing over 440 live data sources, key advantages of BrightCheck Pro include:

National Criminal Searches: Access to extensive databases for real-time criminal checks in the United States .

Access to extensive databases for real-time criminal checks in . Advanced AI Fraud Detection: Utilizes AI to generate risk scores, identifying early signs of fraud and bad actors

Key features include:

Seamless Integration

The 'Real-Time API' helps platforms better manage their user verification and profile monitoring. Customers can easily build applications to send and receive data with BrightCheck Pro in real time. This integration enables proactive screening of new users and monitoring of risky profiles.

Bulk Profile Screening

BrightCheck Pro's batch processing allows platforms to process large volumes of user profiles in a single upload. Customers submit either CSV or JSON files and BrightCheck provides risk scores and checks.

PrePaid Checks

This other feature, includes the option for platforms to pre-purchase BrightCheck's consumer checks in bulk, giving users access to essential information for safer online meetups. With prepaid credits, users can apply them to run anti-catfish, social media and criminal checks on anyone via the BrightCheck mobile app, website, or directly within the platform via API.

Why Now

Trust and safety has become one of the leading obstacles for users connecting online.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims people lost more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up 14% from 2022. Romance scams cost online dating victims in the U.S. $1.3 billion in 2022. Congress is beginning to address these issues by introducing the Online Dating Safety Act in October of 2023, which requires online dating service providers to provide fraud ban notifications to its users.

The need for BrightCheck is urgent and clear.

About BrightCheck

Founded in 2022, BrightCheck is at the forefront of digital safety, providing cutting-edge AI solutions designed to enhance user trust and safety across peer-to-peer platforms. Our mission is to democratize digital safety, ensuring that every individual has the tools they need to securely navigate online interactions. For online platforms, BrightCheck Pro offers a comprehensive suite of integration tools for real-time user verification and risk management. This advanced solution leverages live data from hundreds of public and criminal records, equipping platforms with the capability to assess and mitigate risks through detailed risk scores and profiles. For individuals, BrightCheck enables individual users to conduct thorough anti-catfish, criminal, and social media checks, ensuring peace of mind in online dating and social interactions.

