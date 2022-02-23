BrightEdge Acquires Oncrawl to Future-proof Web3 Strategies

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightEdge, a global leader in organic search and content performance, today announced that it acquired AI-driven technical SEO platform Oncrawl. With this acquisition, BrightEdge is combining next-generation marketing and data science to help marketers navigate complex machine-to-machine communication to make smarter technical website and content marketing decisions as the internet evolves toward Web3.

Together, BrightEdge and Oncrawl are the first to offer a complete enterprise-oriented solution that provides both sets of customers with the additional flexibility needed to do machine-learning-led, project-based research and analysis, utilize business intelligence and activate resources. It also helps customers address current and future compliance requirements such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA).

"BrightEdge and Oncrawl have common DNA and a shared vision for the future for digital technology and marketing," said BrightEdge CEO Jim Yu. "We are delighted to expand industry horizons by acquiring highly specialized search technologies whose creators have the same commitment to innovation and customer success. We're extremely interested in Oncrawl's vision of the role of data and AI in the future of data-driven marketing."

The deal creates the world's most comprehensive, flexible, and intuitive organic search software and is the first solution capable of addressing the informational data complexities faced by modern enterprise marketing departments of today. BrightEdge users can now perform sophisticated data scientist tasks in their website analysis to complement the work they are already doing on the platform. Oncrawl users can leverage BrightEdge advanced automation and data visualization technology to help customers reduce manual labor and scale their SEO and digital marketing campaigns without adding new vendors to their tech stack.

"When we created Oncrawl, our mission was to democratize Natural Language Programming (NLP) and advanced engineering to build the next generation of data and technical SEO solutions," said François Goube, Oncrawl CEO. "This acquisition gives marketers ultimate elasticity to get the most out of their data and support the entire digital marketing ecosystem. I am excited to combine forces with BrightEdge to be the first in the market to deliver this to customers."

There are over 2 billion websites worldwide today, with 250,000 new websites created every day. The combination of more sites, more data and the evolution of Web3 represent significant challenges and opportunities in how the internet will operate in the future. Understanding how websites interact with users was the ultimate digital marketing priority in the past. However, as websites now interact autonomously with other websites and with entities such as Google, Amazon and Meta, machine-to-machine communication is becoming the fabric of Web 3.

The union of these two organic search technology pioneers paves the way for how cutting-edge enterprise organizations will leverage true data science in their SEO programs. Both search and digital marketers will benefit from the ultimate flexibility, security, insights and control over their data.

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise organic search and content performance, empowers marketers to transform online content into business results, such as traffic, conversions, and revenue. It is powered by a sophisticated deep learning engine, the BrightEdge platform. It is the only company capable of web-wide, real-time measurement of content engagement across all digital channels, including search, social, and mobile. BrightEdge's thousands of enterprise customers include global brands, such as Microsoft and Adobe, and 64 of the Fortune 100 and 9 of 10 leading international digital agencies. The company has offices worldwide and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Oncrawl

Oncrawl is a technical SEO platform that pioneered big data infrastructure in crawl technology and semantic analysis of organic search data. Their solutions help more than a thousand clients in 66 countries to improve their organic traffic, rankings, and revenues by opening Google's black box. Clients include Vistaprint, Canon, Lastminute.com, Forbes, and other leading companies. In 2021, Oncrawl became the most awarded SEO platform with multiple awards at the US, UK, Canadian, Global, European, APAC, and Mena Search Awards as Best SEO Software.

